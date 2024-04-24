Donald Trump's Secret Service Figuring Out How to Protect Ex-Prez If He Goes to Jail After Hush Money Trial: Report

The former president is on trial for 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records regarding alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Early on in the trial, Trump was issued a gag order by Judge Merchan due to his history of making “threatening, inflammatory, denigrating” statements against people at all levels of the justice system, including jurors.

At a hearing on Tuesday, April 23, Merchan sharply scolded Trump attorney Todd Blanche for his client violating the gag order, raising his voice several times and even warning the defense at one point, “You’re losing all credibility with the court!”