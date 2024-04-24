Donald Trump's Secret Service Figuring Out How to Protect Ex-Prez If He Goes to Jail After Hush Money Trial: Report
The Secret Service are reportedly already having meetings on how to handle Donald Trump's security if he ends up going to jail for violating the gag orders issued by Judge Juan Merchan in his hush money trial.
The former president is on trial for 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records regarding alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
Early on in the trial, Trump was issued a gag order by Judge Merchan due to his history of making “threatening, inflammatory, denigrating” statements against people at all levels of the justice system, including jurors.
At a hearing on Tuesday, April 23, Merchan sharply scolded Trump attorney Todd Blanche for his client violating the gag order, raising his voice several times and even warning the defense at one point, “You’re losing all credibility with the court!”
According to a source familiar with the situation, the Secret Service has “held meetings and started planning for what to do if former President Donald Trump were to be held in contempt in his criminal hush money trial and Judge Juan Merchan opted to send him to short-term confinement.”
The source added they “do not necessarily believe Merchan would put Trump in a holding cell in the courthouse, but they are planning for contingencies.”
Prosecutors are already seeking to incarcerate the ex-prez, asking the judge to impose fines, but also highlighted Trump’s ongoing attacks, arguing that he "seems to be angling" to be locked up.
- 'Busted': Donald Trump Exposed for Lying About 'Thousands' of His Supporters Being Unable to Protest Near Courthouse
- 'Keep Whining and Crying!': Michael Cohen Lashes Out at Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Calls Him a 'Convicted Liar'
- Donald Trump Ignores Reporters Shouting 'Where's Melania?' Outside New York Hush Money Trial
The Secret Service has yet to comment on specific discussions or plans for protecting Trump, but did issue a statement that read, "Under federal law, the United States Secret Service must provide protection for current government leaders, former Presidents and First Ladies, visiting heads of state and other individuals designated by the President of the United States."
"For all settings around the world, we study locations and develop comprehensive and layered protective models that incorporate state of the art technology, protective intelligence and advanced security tactics to safeguard our protectees," they continued. "Beyond that, we do not comment on specific protective operations."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Two sources told an outlet that the “impromptu meeting” with federal, state, and city agencies to discuss how to manage imprisoning Trump began after the prosecution’s arguments regarding the gag orders.
The insiders told the outlet that several city jails and state prisons "have been closed or partly closed, leaving wings or large sections of their facilities empty and available."
ABC News and the New York Times provided quotes and sources used in this article.