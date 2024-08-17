She’s 'Finally Had It!': Cardi B 'Wants Off the Emotional Roller Coaster That Offset Has Put Her On'
Though Cardi B and Offset have rekindled their relationship after separations in the past, an insider claimed the pregnant star is not going back on her decision to divorce him this time around.
"She says this time is final, no more flip-flopping," a source spilled to a news outlet of their rocky romance.
"Cardi has finally had it. She wants off the emotional roller coaster that Offset has put her on," the source continued. "The cheating rumors, the lying, and all his other baby mama drama."
The insider added that the Grammy winner — who's currently pregnant with their third child — will amicably allow her estranged spouse to co-parent their kids, but "her heart is closed off to him."
As OK! reported, Cardi B, 31, filed to divorce the Migos rapper, 32, on July 31.
While the father-of-five's past infidelity played a factor in their prior splits, an insider claimed, "They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else."
While fans were shocked to see that the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum was pregnant with Offset's baby amid their split, she insisted she was overjoyed to be expecting.
"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!" she gushed to her unborn child on Instagram as she showed off her growing belly. "Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"
"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!" the "WAP" artist continued. "It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"
The estranged couple has a long history together: after marrying in 2017, the Bronx native revealed in 2018 that they had separated — though they then got back together.
They hit another rough patch in 2020, prompting Cardi B to file for divorce, though they called it off within a month or two.
Most recently, in December 2023, the mother-of-two announced she had been "single" for a while.
At the time, rumors surfaced that Offset had an affair with Chrisean Rock, though it was never confirmed. However, by Valentine's Day 2024, Cardi B and Offset were seen on a dinner date.
