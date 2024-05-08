'Insulting!': Cardi B Eviscerated for Not Knowing Name of Her Met Gala Dress Designer

The rapper, 31, chatted with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue when she was asked about the over-the-top look.

Cardi B was slammed for not knowing the name of her dress designer when asked on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala .

“But do you feel amazing? Who made this?” Chamberlain asked, to which the "She Bad" songstress replied, “I feel amazing. It’s this amazing designer. They’re Asian and everything. So yeah.”

"Inspiration of this Windowsen Couture designed for @iamcardib — The theme Met Gala this year is 'The Garden of Time.' I associated fertile, Vast Black Soil with the theme —All kinds of beautiful flowers grow on the Vast Black Soilrich earth used for planting Crops and flowers. A single black rose grows in this Vast Black Soil.The whole dress uses nearly 3000 meters of organza. It symbolizes the vastness of the land," designer Sensen Lii’s Instagram post reads .

Fans were disappointed with Cardi's response, as she didn't give a shout-out to Windowsen. One person wrote, "Bro that Asian designer is going to forget her next year,” one person wrote, while another said, “Not knowing the name of the designer is lowkey insulting + calling them Asian and everything… no no!”

“I can’t believe all of the artistry and talent leant to her at the Met and you were simply reduced to ‘This Asian Designer,'" a third person said.

However, one person gave some words of wisdom to Windowsen, writing, “Don’t worry about Cardi B not remembering your name, we all know who you are now – BABY!”