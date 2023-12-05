Cardi B Declares She's Getting 'Rid of Dead Weight' After Unfollowing Husband Offset on Instagram: 'New Year, New Me'
Cardi B continues to spark divorce rumors from husband Offset.
On a recent Instagram Live, the "Bodak Yellow" artist talked about New Year's resolutions and making the decision to get rid of "dead weight" in her life.
"Don’t wait until the 25th or like three days before the new year," she warned fans in the video shared by Gossip Of the City. "We keep saying every year, ‘New year, new me, new this, new that.’ B----, I’m taking that s--- to the f------ heart!"
"You gotta rid of dead weight and when it comes to dead weight, I’ll say mentality, procrastination, laziness and people," she continued, getting emotional as she spoke. "A lot of people are dead weight, too."
Added Cardi, "Next year is gonna be all about me."
This comes after the "I Like It" rapper, 31, and the Migos artist, also 31, both unfollowed each other on social media. On Monday, December 3, she also shared a series of cryptic posts that some believed were referencing the demise of her marriage.
"You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships," she wrote in one post, while another read, "I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."
Cardi B — full name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus — and Offset — born Kiari Kendrell Cephus — tied the knot in 2017 and share two kids, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.
The pair initially called it quits in 2020, but reconciled the following year before Wave was born.
However, it wasn't long ago that the couple seemed to be doing well. Back in September, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to gush about Offset as they celebrated their anniversary, sharing a video of her home covered in hundreds of bright pink flowers.
"Thank you sooo much baby 💕 Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children," she wrote at the time. "I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with a grown ass man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence my weakness and all this A--!!😜 "
"MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention," she continued. "My favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall 😩Happy anniversary to US."