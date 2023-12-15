Cardi B Accuses Estranged Ex Offset of 'Playing Games' When She Was at Her 'Most Vulnerable' State
Cardi B didn't hold back when talking about her recent breakup with estranged ex Offset.
On Friday, December 15, the "Bodak Yellow" artist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the father of her children in two since-deleted posts.
"@OffsetYRN you a b---- a-- n---- …and trust me imma f----- take it there !" she wrote in the first message, quickly followed by the second. "Mother------ will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn."
The rapper also called out her ex's allegedly toxic behavior in a Live stream video obtained by The Neighborhood Talk.
“This mother------ really liked to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident," she said. "He liked to play games with me, because he knows I’m not an easy girl."
The 31-year-old also pointed out she's "really been sparing" Offset, supposedly by not going into detail about her accusations against him.
"You really been f------ feeling yourself, you b---- ass n----, with your b---- a-- album and s---, and you’ve really been f------ doing me dirty after so many f------ years that I mother------- helped your a--, not even a f------ thank you did I get from your b---- a--!" she shouted, becoming emotional.
This comes one week after Cardi B confirmed she'd been "single for a minute now."
"But I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don't know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign," she continued. "The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just think that's a sign."
"I wanna start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited," she added.
Cardi B — full name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus — and Offset — born Kiari Kendrell Cephus — got married in 2017 and share two kids, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.
As OK! previously reported, a source spilled the pair has "broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen."