Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot

"I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter user wrote regarding Cardi B's social media statement about the "Selfish" rapper's devastating death from gunshot wounds on Monday, September 12.

"@iamcardib now that Takeoff is gone hope you are happy now, destroying a family instead of being a peace maker as their brother or homies wife, now that he's dead hope you are happy cos [sic] you will NEVER get to fix things, NEVER, foolish girl, make music without being a sac of mess," an additional individual harshly stated.

RAPPER TAKEOFF NOT THE INTENDED TARGET OF FATAL GUNSHOTS, CLAIMS INSIDER

"Cardi B is usually on twitter all day, everyday talking sh*t," another upset fan addressed. "Funny how she hasn’t tweet shit all day today. It’s not like she actually cared about Takeoff…"