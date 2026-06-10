Carl Radke Makes Rare Comment on Erika Kirk’s 'Insane' 'Summer House' Appearance: 'I've Been Advised to Not Really Talk About It'
June 10 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Summer House star Carl Radke finally addressed Erika Kirk's appearance on the third season of the hit Bravo reality show.
"I remember it all," he spilled to Variety. "I didn’t know she was 'Erika Kirk.' She wasn’t with [late husband Charlie] then."
'All Roads Lead to Bravo'
"She was doing stuff in New York. I met her and her brunette friend, who was on the double date as well," he continued. "[Erika] wanted me to date the friend, and I said she should take a look at my friend, Jordan. We did that whole thing; they went on a date or two."
Jordan Verroi, a former cast member who was open about his strong faith, went out on a filmed date with Kirk on the show, which Radke set up.
"Jordan's probably a virgin. So I'm setting him up with my friend, Erika," Radke divulged during a confessional in the 2019 episode. "She's beautiful, and she happens to be religious."
"Jordan, if you don't take this to the next level, God help you," he added at the time.
Radke confessed he was advised not to talk about the Turning Point USA CEO's appearance on Summer House.
"I tried to set ‘em up! The whole thing is kind of insane. I’ve been advised to not really talk about it because it doesn’t have to deal with me. But all roads lead to Bravo," he quipped.
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Inside the 'Summer House' Scandal
Radke also opened up about his relationship with Summer House cast member West Wilson, who found himself embroiled in a scandal after the latest season.
Wilson announced his relationship with Amanda Batula in March. Batula revealed the ending of her four-year marriage to Kyle Cooke just two months before she began dating Wilson, the ex of her best friend Ciara Miller.
"West kind of came out of nowhere in the Bravo world, and at the time that he came into Bravo, there was a lot going on with Summer House," he explained of Wilson.
"He was catapulted into fame, influencer contracts, deals and sideline reporting, and I think some of that is like a drug," Radke continued. "I experienced that fame where all the girls want to sleep with you and they’re in your DMs and famous people are inviting you out to games and concerts and sporting events."
Radke said Wilson got a big head following the onslaught of media attention from his Summer House fame.
"I think he got high on his own supply, in more ways than one, and you add in the Ciara of it all: Him dating her, or being with her, also elevates him because she’s drop-dead gorgeous and everyone roots for Ciara and wants her happy," Radke continued. "So that relationship evolution people were rooting for and excited for, but he was treating it as a performance — and she wasn’t."