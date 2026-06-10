Carl Radke Makes Rare Comment on Erika Kirk’s 'Insane' 'Summer House' Appearance: 'I've Been Advised to Not Really Talk About It'

Article continues below advertisement

Summer House star Carl Radke finally addressed Erika Kirk's appearance on the third season of the hit Bravo reality show. "I remember it all," he spilled to Variety. "I didn’t know she was 'Erika Kirk.' She wasn’t with [late husband Charlie] then."

Article continues below advertisement

'All Roads Lead to Bravo'

Source: MEGA Carl Radke explained he was advised not to talk about Erika Kirk's time on the show.

"She was doing stuff in New York. I met her and her brunette friend, who was on the double date as well," he continued. "[Erika] wanted me to date the friend, and I said she should take a look at my friend, Jordan. We did that whole thing; they went on a date or two." Jordan Verroi, a former cast member who was open about his strong faith, went out on a filmed date with Kirk on the show, which Radke set up. "Jordan's probably a virgin. So I'm setting him up with my friend, Erika," Radke divulged during a confessional in the 2019 episode. "She's beautiful, and she happens to be religious."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carl Radke set up Erika Kirk and his costar Jordan Verroi on a date.

"Jordan, if you don't take this to the next level, God help you," he added at the time. Radke confessed he was advised not to talk about the Turning Point USA CEO's appearance on Summer House. "I tried to set ‘em up! The whole thing is kind of insane. I’ve been advised to not really talk about it because it doesn’t have to deal with me. But all roads lead to Bravo," he quipped.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the 'Summer House' Scandal

Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram ;MEGA 'Summer House' is caught up in a scandal between West Wilson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller.

Radke also opened up about his relationship with Summer House cast member West Wilson, who found himself embroiled in a scandal after the latest season. Wilson announced his relationship with Amanda Batula in March. Batula revealed the ending of her four-year marriage to Kyle Cooke just two months before she began dating Wilson, the ex of her best friend Ciara Miller. "West kind of came out of nowhere in the Bravo world, and at the time that he came into Bravo, there was a lot going on with Summer House," he explained of Wilson. "He was catapulted into fame, influencer contracts, deals and sideline reporting, and I think some of that is like a drug," Radke continued. "I experienced that fame where all the girls want to sleep with you and they’re in your DMs and famous people are inviting you out to games and concerts and sporting events."

Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram ;MEGA Carl Radke also spoke out about his true thoughts on West Wilson's behavior.