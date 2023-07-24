Carlee Russell Confesses to Faking Her Own Abduction, Apologizes for Making Up Story

"There is was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023," the statement explained. "My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person."

"This was a single act done by herself," it continued. "My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police department and other agencies as well, [and] to her friends and family."

"We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers," the statement concluded.