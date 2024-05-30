Carly Pearce, 34, 'Really' Needs to Take Her Health 'Seriously' as Singer Reveals Heart Condition Diagnosis
"Truth Be Told," Carly Pearce is battling a recent hiccup in her health.
The country singer took to Instagram on Thursday, May 30, revealing fans might see a slight difference in her upcoming performances after she was diagnosed with a heart condition called pericarditis.
"I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," the 34-year-old expressed.
Pearce continued: "You guys know that I’ve been dealing with some health issues and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue."
According to the Mayo Clinic, pericarditis is a condition that causes "swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart."
Symptoms include sharp chest pain, which occurs "when the irritated layers of the pericardium rub against each other," as well as fatigue, chest pressure and shortness of breath.
"I’ve been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist," the “What He Didn’t Do” hitmaker explained. "I still want to be out on the road, it’s really important to me but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I’m healing to alter my shows a little bit."
"So if my shows look a little different, just know it’s because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now," said Pearce — who has currently been performing alongside Tim McGraw for his Standing Room Only Tour.
- 2024 CMT Music Awards: Amber Riley, Jelly Roll, Mickey Guyton and More Turn Heads on the Red Carpet — Photos
- 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Photos: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire & More Steal The Spotlight
- Heartbreaks Unite! Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce To Collaborate For Divorce Anthem At CMA Awards
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She continued: "That doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be completely fine, it just means that right now I’ve got to really take this seriously."
Pearce proceeded to ask fans in attendance at her shows to please give her "a little bit of grace" as she learns to deal with her heart condition.
She reminded her supporters to make their health a priority, admitting: "I’m a young healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises and this happened to me."
"So I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it and just know that if it’s trying to tell you something it’s gonna tell you," Pearce concluded.
In the comments section of the post, fans and friends alike flooded Pearce’s comments section with uplifting thoughts.
"Good thing you can SING & WRITE the hell out of a song!! All you need is a mic anyway 🔥 praying for you 🙏🏻," fellow country crooner Adam Doleac expressed, as minister Marcus Stanley added: "So thankful for the strength and light you are able to share, even through this challenge. Praying for you right now and will keep you lifted through this. Thank you for encouraging others to listen to their body. Keep fighting! 🫶🙏."
"❤️❤️❤️ So proud of you for speaking out. You will no doubt help others," a fan gushed, while another admirer penned, "Sending love and prayers! So glad you shared, I know this is going to help someone else as well."