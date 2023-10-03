Chris Hemsworth's Health Struggle: Actor Is 'Incorporating More Solitude' Into His Life After Learning He's Predisposed to Alzheimer's
Chris Hemsworth has been adjusting his lifestyle after learning that he has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's. He first found out the news after taking a genetic test on his Nat Geo documentary Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.
"You’re constantly thinking you’re going to live forever, especially as a young individual," he said at the time. "Then to be told that this might be the thing that might take you out was like, whoa—it kinda floored me."
Hemsworth revealed in a recent interview that the test results were a "good kick in the a---" to do whatever was in his power to give himself "the best fighting chance."
"Whatever work I’m doing for my brain health benefits the rest of my body—we turned it into a positive," he noted.
The Thor actor explained that he's been "incorporating more solitude" into his life in order to help improve his physical and mental health.
"I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately, I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness," he shared. "I do a lot of meditation and breath work mostly during sauna and ice bath routines."
He told the outlet that his "favorite mindfulness work" often comes while he's engaging in physical activities that allow him "to be fully present," yet out of his own head, such as surfing. The 40-year-old also stated that he's been working on having a "more consistent approach to my sleep."
"Try[ing] to stay off screens an hour before bed and read most nights definitely helps," he said. "In addition, focusing on not being attached to every thought and be the observer to the noise when possible, just stepping back from the internal chatter."
Hemsworth admitted that while his "weight fluctuates a lot due to differing roles and also my own interests in regards to challenging my body in different ways," he's chosen to take a step back from intense weight lifting. Instead, he's been incorporating other exercises, such as cardio and endurance workouts, to his fitness routine
Earlier this year, the Avengers star said the surprising test results made him "think about my kids and how they’re growing up and things are changing so dramatically, and I want to sit, I want to soak it in."
"I don’t want to be in a sprint anymore," he added at the time. "I want to be right here and appreciate everything that’s in front of me."
Hemsworth spoke with Men's Health about his new routines.