Chris Hemsworth's Health Struggle: Actor Is 'Incorporating More Solitude' Into His Life After Learning He's Predisposed to Alzheimer's

Chris Hemsworth has been adjusting his lifestyle after learning that he has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's. He first found out the news after taking a genetic test on his Nat Geo documentary Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

"You’re constantly thinking you’re going to live forever, especially as a young individual," he said at the time. "Then to be told that this might be the thing that might take you out was like, whoa—it kinda floored me."