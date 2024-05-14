Prince William Brings Home 'Thoughtful' Present for Kate Middleton Amid Princess' Cancer Battle
When Prince William was recently appointed the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, he was given gifts for his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
William received an AAC tartan wrap for the Princess of Wales, a scarf for himself and three wooden helicopters for his family.
Kensington Royal shared a video from the ceremony held on Monday, May 13, to X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Nice of them to think of our Princess of Wales. Our gallant men in uniform," a fan penned.
"Such thoughtful gestures," another added.
"I love all of the pictures and videos! Those are thoughtful gifts," one person commented.
The Princess of Wales skipped the outing, as she is taking a step back from the spotlight to focus on her health after being diagnosed with cancer. In March, the future queen returned to Instagram to update fans on her health after months of speculation.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to Instagram. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from Kate's absence, Willam's new role became a controversial decision, as he is now in charge of Prince Harry's old regiment. OK! previously reported biographer Katie Nicholl viewed the moment as a snub.
"Yes, he's over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he's been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform," Nicholl stated. "And now his brother's taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family."
"So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant," she noted. "And, yes, I think it's probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he's very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family."