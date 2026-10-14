Carole Radziwill Says She 'Never Knew Jeffrey Epstein' as She's Pressed by 'RHONY' Costars Over Ties to 'Monster' Ghislaine Maxwell
Oct. 14 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
The Real Housewives of New York City cast member and journalist Carole Radziwill strongly denied ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein after her co-stars questioned her during a cast trip on the show’s Tuesday, October 13, episode.
While addressing her name appearing in unsealed emails from the Epstein files, Radziwill also opened up about her own experience with sexual assault by a college professor to explain her sensitivity to the situation.
The discussion unfolded while the cast was having breakfast during a trip to Moskito Island. Costar Sai De Silva questioned Radziwill about her past relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and the emails that resurfaced when documents were unsealed.
“If you Google me right now, it says that my name is in the Epstein files,” Radziwill, 63, said on the show.
Radziwill insisted she "never knew" and never met Epstein, adding that Maxwell never spoke about him to her. She also clarified that she never visited Epstein's private island, Little Saint James.
Radziwill described Maxwell as a casual social acquaintance and a "social climber" from the early 2000s rather than a close inner-circle friend. She noted that their shallow friendship naturally drifted apart over the past two decades.
‘She Was Never One of My Close Friends’
Costar Daisy Toye clarified on camera that the "girls" referenced in Radziwill's old email correspondence with Maxwell were not the underage victims involved in Epstein’s criminal network.
“She was never one of my close friends,” Radziwill insisted about the disgraced, incarcerated former British socialite.
When De Silva said the Epstein scandal “pained her” as the mother of a teenage daughter, Radziwill said in a confessional, ‘[T]here’s a fine line between curiosity and accusation. Why are you using your daughter as a shield? And then also a sword to grill me with questions? … This is not what we should be talking about.”
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- The View's Sara Haines Declares 'Liar' Ghislaine Maxwell Needs to Go Back to Maximum-Security Prison 'Where Pedophiles Belong'
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The real question, she continued, was “Why under two administrations, the Department of Justice [and] the FBI never investigated any of the men. That’s what I’d be talking about if I had a teenage daughter.”
Defending herself against what she felt crossed the line from curiosity to accusation, Radziwill shared a personal trauma to illustrate how predators can hide in plain sight.
She revealed that, like many young women, she was sexually assaulted by a celebrated college professor.
Radziwill, who was married to John F. Kennedy Jr.’s late cousin Anthony Radziwill, pointed out that the professor had many friends who had no idea he was assaulting students, drawing a parallel to how she felt fooled by Maxwell.
Radziwill said it was deeply shaking to realize that someone she once considered a friend turned out to be a "monster" 20 years later.
Carole Radziwill Recalls Being Assaulted by College Professor
“Like a lot of young girls, I had a situation where I was sexually assaulted in college. So I was sensitive to that. This was a college professor,” she said. “And believe me, this professor was celebrated. This professor had lots of friends who didn’t know that he was assaulting young students. … It does shake me to think that I knew someone and would even, like, call her a friend, who then 20 years later, turned out to be a monster.”
The revelation left the group emotional, with Toye criticizing De Silva’s aggressive line of questioning and saying nobody should be treated like a federal prosecutor on a cast vacation.
“Poor Carole that she has to bring up such a disgusting, painful time in her life, just to justify herself to Sai,” Toye told the cameras. “I know Sai is very blunt, but nobody should be treated like this. I didn’t know we had a f--- federal prosecutor on this trip.”