Carole Radziwill Says She 'Never Knew Jeffrey Epstein' as She's Pressed by 'RHONY' Costars Over Ties to 'Monster' Ghislaine Maxwell

Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member and journalist Carole Radziwill strongly denied ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein after her co-stars questioned her during a cast trip on the show’s Tuesday, October 13, episode. While addressing her name appearing in unsealed emails from the Epstein files, Radziwill also opened up about her own experience with sexual assault by a college professor to explain her sensitivity to the situation. The discussion unfolded while the cast was having breakfast during a trip to Moskito Island. Costar Sai De Silva questioned Radziwill about her past relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and the emails that resurfaced when documents were unsealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA ‘RHONY’ star Carole Radziwill's name appeared in the Epstein files.

“If you Google me right now, it says that my name is in the Epstein files,” Radziwill, 63, said on the show. Radziwill insisted she "never knew" and never met Epstein, adding that Maxwell never spoke about him to her. She also clarified that she never visited Epstein's private island, Little Saint James. Radziwill described Maxwell as a casual social acquaintance and a "social climber" from the early 2000s rather than a close inner-circle friend. She noted that their shallow friendship naturally drifted apart over the past two decades.

Article continues below advertisement

‘She Was Never One of My Close Friends’

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill was once pals with Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Costar Daisy Toye clarified on camera that the "girls" referenced in Radziwill's old email correspondence with Maxwell were not the underage victims involved in Epstein’s criminal network. “She was never one of my close friends,” Radziwill insisted about the disgraced, incarcerated former British socialite. When De Silva said the Epstein scandal “pained her” as the mother of a teenage daughter, Radziwill said in a confessional, ‘[T]here’s a fine line between curiosity and accusation. Why are you using your daughter as a shield? And then also a sword to grill me with questions? … This is not what we should be talking about.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill was married to John F. Kennedy Jr.'s cousin Anthony.

The real question, she continued, was “Why under two administrations, the Department of Justice [and] the FBI never investigated any of the men. That’s what I’d be talking about if I had a teenage daughter.” Defending herself against what she felt crossed the line from curiosity to accusation, Radziwill shared a personal trauma to illustrate how predators can hide in plain sight. She revealed that, like many young women, she was sexually assaulted by a celebrated college professor. Radziwill, who was married to John F. Kennedy Jr.’s late cousin Anthony Radziwill, pointed out that the professor had many friends who had no idea he was assaulting students, drawing a parallel to how she felt fooled by Maxwell. Radziwill said it was deeply shaking to realize that someone she once considered a friend turned out to be a "monster" 20 years later.

Carole Radziwill Recalls Being Assaulted by College Professor

Source: MEGA The ‘RHONY’ star detailed an account of her own sexual assault in college.