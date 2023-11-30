Sai De Silva Admits Filming 'The Real Housewives of New York' 'Was Hard' But a 'Very Powerful' Experience
Sai De Silva is one of the most recognized influencers online, but her new role as a member of The Real Housewives of New York cast shows a different side to the Brooklynite's life. Though De Silva's life has rapidly changed in the past few years, the mom-of-two quickly adjusted to her new normal as a reality star — but it wasn't always easy.
"It's actually very hard because I've developed this career for over nine years, and I'm very used to curating what I want you to see," De Silva exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Ninja Thirsti™,. "At the end of the day, social media still shows moments and glimpses into my life, but I choose those moments. Whereas when I'm on RHONY, it's kind of like I let you in."
Throughout the digital creator's time on the Bravo series, she was open about the emotional toll having a mother who struggled with substance abuse had on her.
"I really do want people to see me for me, how I grew up and what my story was," De Silva confesses. "I think it's very powerful."
"The things I've overcome in life I think are very impactful and it is also inspirational for other people who might have gone through the same things," she notes. "At first, it was hard, but now I am looking back and the season is completely over, I feel really good about it."
The original cast of The Real Housewives of New York failed to capture the diversity the city is often celebrated for, but the reboot features a group of women with different ages, ethnicities, nationalities and religious beliefs.
As a Nuyorican — Puerto Rican from New York — De Silva was able to reevaluate the cultural norm of being tough through the relationships she built with her fellow Housewives.
"Being from New York and being a Black Latina, I felt like for us in our family, we're very strong and we don't break down," she admits. "We're not criers."
"I just didn't grow up that way! I grew up with 'you just keep it going, you keep it moving and you don't dwell on things,'" the socialite shares. "I think my direct approach to how I feel and how I operate is not necessarily how other people operate — and that's something that I had to learn, especially filming with all of these other ladies."
Along with filming The Real Housewives of New York, De Silva launched the "Harder Than We Thought" podcast with Angela Marie Rogers.
"This is something I've been wanting to do for so long with my best friend," the podcaster gushes. "She and I have known each other for so long, and we have these genuine, beautiful conversations with each other and it's just sisterly banter. There's no one I'd rather do it with besides her."
"But I felt it was really necessary," De Silva notes of her latest venture.
As Black women living on two different coasts of the U.S., the duo is able to highlight the nuances of being 40-something in a digital age.
"It was a different approach for us because we're both women in our forties who are running very successful careers, and our dynamic is also it's also very different," she reveals. "Even though I'm in my forties, I'm married with kids, whereas she's a very successful entertainment attorney. She kind of poured more into her career and now she's dating and doesn't have kids yet."
When De Silva isn't recording her new podcast or editing her jaw-dropping fashion shoots for Instagram, she's enjoying her Ninja Thirsti™ — specifically the Ninja Thirsti™ Drink System — with her family.
"It's so easy. First of all, my kids love anything that has to do with sparkle, bubbles and a little touch of flavor," she exclaims. "My son actually is really obsessed with all of the different options that it has and all the different sizes. So he loves to do garnishes with me. It's just something that the kids and I do together. You can personalize your own drink, and it dispenses directly into your cup!"
While filming a video using the Ninja Thirsti™, De Silva's daughter, London, was able to help the matriarch showcase the gadget for her social media audience.
"I think it's a dream. I'm so proud of her," the proud parent shares when discussing working with her eldest. "I think she did such an amazing job. She's so poised and professional and it's just memories that we're creating together that we will always have and we can always share those moments. So, it's very special."