Carrie Underwood Declares She No Longer Cares About Being A 'Certain Size' Following Years In The Spotlight
Having been in the spotlight for more than a decade, Carrie Underwood has learned a thing or two about maintaining a lifestyle that is best for her.
While discussing her fitness journey in a new interview and how it has evolved over the years, the "Before He Cheats" country star candidly told an outlet, "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be."
"And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and longevity," Underwood — who rose to fame at age 22 after winning American Idol — continued.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD SPENDS TIME WITH HER 'GOOD FRIEND' AS 'DENIM & RHINESTONES' TOUR KEEPS HER AWAY FROM HER FAMILY
The mother-of-two added that as a mom, her fitness priorities have shifted, as she is now focused on taking care of herself so she is able to be around for her kids for as long as possible.
"It really is playing the long game, right?" Underwood said during the interview, published Thursday, January 19. "I've worked out a whole lot and been frustrated because it wasn't the results that I wanted. I feel like now at this point in my life, you really do learn that it is a lifestyle, it's balance. It is overall taking care of yourself."
Underwood shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher, and while she loves being at home with her family, she spilled that it's easier for her to keep up with her fitness routine when she's on the road (The "If I Didn't Love You" performer is currently preparing for her second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones arena tour.)
"When I'm at home, I feel like I'm mom-ing it. I'm doing the laundry, packing the lunches, I'm always cleaning," Underwood explained. "So when I'm on the road and I live on a bus or in a hotel room, I'm not having to do all that stuff so it frees up a little time."
CARRIE UNDERWOOD COMICALLY STRUGGLES WITH MOM DUTIES AT HOME DURING TOUR BREAK
"My schedule is still very regimented and there's all this stuff that I do, but my mornings are a little bit more flexible," she shared.
Underwood is set to return to the stage on February 2 in Miami, Flor.
People conducted the interview with Underwood.