Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.
Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.
With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS AS MIKE FISHER MARRIAGE WOES CONTINUE
The "Before He Cheats" performer, 39, took to her Instagram Story to offer a glimpse of her bedtime activities with one of her sons, featuring the two lying in bed together with her offspring wearing a dinosaur mask. "Bedtime hijinks..." she comically captioned her social media upload.
Underwood is likely loving her downtime, as she now has the opportunity to be with her kids and work on her rumored worrisome marriage before she has to get back to work.
OK! recently reported that Underwood and the retired hockey pro, 42, have been struggling to navigate the former's successful career away from her family.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," claimed an insider of their alleged marital woes. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
CARRIE UNDERWOOD FACETIMES SONS 'EVERY DAY' WHILE ON TOUR AS INSIDER REVEALS SHE'S 'STRUGGLING WITH MOM GUILT'
Dishing that "it's not the happy home they make it out to be," the source continued: "Mike's feeling a little under-appreciated. Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished."
Meanwhile, Underwood is making sure that she remains a doting mom to her youngsters. Candidly admitting that she has "mom guilt" when she's away from Isaiah and Jacob while touring, the blonde beauty said she's been "going home a lot more" during this tour than ever before. "If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]."