'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home
Church Bells may have been ringing when Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher promised each other forever, but is seems now all the couple hears is alarm bells as rumors of trouble in paradise continue to mount.
While the "Church Bells" songstress travels around the world for her epic Denim & Rhinestones tour, the retired hockey pro is playing househusband — and he is far from happy with how the "tables have turned," said a source.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the source told a news publication of the couple's marital woes. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
Despite putting up a united front at the CMA Awards 2022 last month, Underwood and Fisher's PDA outing seemingly masked their icy behind-the-scenes arguments about their long-distance relationship.
"It's not the happy home they make it out to be," squealed the insider. "Mike's feeling a little under-appreciated. Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished."
According to the source, the country singer and Fisher made a pact before she hit the road for her 43-stop tour, which runs through March 2023: Underwood promised to regularly head home for family time and Fisher would make sure she honored her word.
However, it isn't just Underwood's tour that's putting a strain on the two — who share Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 — but also the act that Fisher has career ambitions of his own.
After hanging up his skates in 2018 following a 20-year career, OK! learned Fisher has been getting a "lot of offers to go into coaching," a previous source spilled. However, "when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not."
"She reminds him when he was playing, traveling all over North America, they barely saw each other," the source added, pointing out that Fisher has dreams too, and if they get thrown to the side, their marriage may not last.
"If the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!" exclaimed the insider.