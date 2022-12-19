Carrie Underwood Shows Off Silly Christmas Outfit As She Returns Home From Tour To Be With Husband & Kids
Carrie Underwood is getting in the holiday spirit! On Sunday, December 18, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, 39, posted a fun photo to Instagram Story, which showed her dressing up in a deer onesie. "Oh my deer, it's Christmas!!!" she captioned the snap.
It looks like the blonde babe, who is married to Mike Fisher, is happy to be home with her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, as she's been on the road as of late.
As OK! previously reported, the country star took to her Instagram Story in mid-December to show a photo of herself tucking her tot into bed.
"Bedtime hijinks..." she captioned the photo of herself lying with her son in bed while he wore a dinosaur mask.
Ever since the American Idol alum embarked on her Denim and Rhinestones tour, she's struggled to balance family time.
"Work is a huge priority for Carrie," an insider previously spilled. "She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike."
"It was really hard on their relationship — so of course her friends are worried this tour will put their marriage in jeopardy again," the insider noted.
- Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
- Carrie Underwood Hits Red Carpet Solo At 2022 People's Choice Awards As Mike Fisher Marriage Woes Continue
- 'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood & 'Paranoid' Mike Fisher's Marriage Is On Thin Ice As She Continues Tour Away From Home
It's also been tough on the hockey pro, 42, who retired from the sport in 2018.
"He has dreams, too," the source added. "You just feel if the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!"
However, the mom-of-two previously declared she would do whatever it takes to put her brood first.
"This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," she revealed. "If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]."
“I feel like Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal. He’ll go to school, and somebody will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night,’” she continued. “He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”