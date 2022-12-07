Carrie Underwood Hits Red Carpet Solo At 2022 People's Choice Awards As Mike Fisher Marriage Woes Continue
Carrie Underwood strutted down the red carpet all by herself last night.
The country music superstar, 39, stepped out at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday, December 6, but her husband, Mike Fisher, was no where in sight as rumors continue to run rampant about their alleged marital struggles.
Underwood, who took home the Country Artist of 2022 award at the event, rocked an embellished black and gold tailored blazer paired with a button-up shirt and coordinating wide-leg trousers, with her golden locks down as she strutted past photographers.
During her acceptance speech, the 10-time People's Choice Award-Winner dedicated her victory to her fans — but made no mention of her former hockey playing hubby.
“This award, well this whole night, is all about the fans. I certainly have just the most incredible fans. You guys have supported me for many years, especially out on the road this year," she gushed as she held her award. "Thank you, guys, so much for all the love. What a wonderful early Christmas present. I can’t thank you enough. God bless.”
Fisher's absence appeared to be telling as an insider spilled the father-of-two, who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 with the "Before He Cheats" vocalist, has become "paranoid" as Underwood continues to hit the road on her Denim & Rhinestones tour and taking time away from their family.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the source spilled of the state of their relationship. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
"It's not the happy home they make it out to be," the insider spilled of the couple, who married in 2010. "Mike's feeling a little under-appreciated. Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished."