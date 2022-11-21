Fine On Her Own! Carrie Underwood Flies Solo Without Husband Mike Fisher At 2022 AMAs — Photos

The superstar stepped out in a sparkling floor length Tony Ward dress, adorned with multicolored glittering detail for the celeb-packed award show.

Underwood, who is not nominated for any awards at the event, is set to take the stage to belt out her hit song "Crazy Angels." However, it seems her hubby of nearly 13 years failed to make the trip to California with his wife for the annual music celebration.

