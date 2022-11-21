Fine On Her Own! Carrie Underwood Flies Solo Without Husband Mike Fisher At 2022 AMAs — Photos
Carrie Underwood can shine all on her own! On Sunday, November 20, the country music superstar stunned on the red carpet without husband Mike Fisher for the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.
The superstar stepped out in a sparkling floor length Tony Ward dress, adorned with multicolored glittering detail for the celeb-packed award show.
Underwood, who is not nominated for any awards at the event, is set to take the stage to belt out her hit song "Crazy Angels." However, it seems her hubby of nearly 13 years failed to make the trip to California with his wife for the annual music celebration.
This has not been the only awards show the former hockey player, who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Underwood, has skipped out on recently. The American Idol alum also flew solo on the BMI Awards in Nashville on November 9.
As Underwood's career remains hotter than ever, the couple's union has taken a hit. As OK! previously reported, the "Blown Away" singer's pals have advised her to focus on her relationship as she heads out on her Denim & Rhinestones tour.
“They’re not at crisis point, but they’re not at their best either, and her friends are telling her she needs to focus on her marriage before she heads out on the road,” an insider spilled about the blonde beauty and Fisher.
"Work is a huge priority for Carrie. She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike,” the source continued.
Although trying to have it all, Underwood has been determined to make it all work. “They’re making plans for date nights and family time with their boys while figuring out how they’re going to handle her being away for weeks at a time,” the close pal said.
"The kids are getting older and they need stability and Mike’s not too enthused about living out of a suitcase for seven months,” the source shared.
