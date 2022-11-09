Carrie Underwood Brings Sons On The Road After Reuniting With Husband Mike Fisher For Fun Day Off

Carrie Underwood is making good on her promise to be with her family despite being on the road for her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

On Sunday, November 6, the country star, 39, posted a photo of herself with one of her sons. (She shares Jacob and Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher.)

"When worlds and roles collide… ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the snapshot of the duo on stage.