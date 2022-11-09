Carrie Underwood Brings Sons On The Road After Reuniting With Husband Mike Fisher For Fun Day Off
Carrie Underwood is making good on her promise to be with her family despite being on the road for her Denim and Rhinestones tour.
On Sunday, November 6, the country star, 39, posted a photo of herself with one of her sons. (She shares Jacob and Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher.)
"When worlds and roles collide… ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the snapshot of the duo on stage.
Of course, people couldn't help but gush over the cute moment. One person wrote, "Great to see you spending time with your biggest fans 👏❤️," while another added, "This is beyond adorable too cute."
A third person added, "Mama who does it all 👏."
As OK! previously reported, the "Hate My Heart" songstress reunited with her husband and their tots just a few days earlier, as they explored the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on November 4.
"Had the best day @nasa talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas and meeting some really cool people!" she captioned a slew of snapshots.
"Thanks to @astro_kimbrough and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!! #Houston #Space #BeamMeUp," she continued.
Prior to leaving home, the singer made it clear that she would make sure to spend time with her brood whenever possible.
"If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]," she previously shared.
Since Underwood is on the road for the next few months, it didn't help her relationship with the hockey player, but it seems like she's making a big effort to see him.
"Work is a huge priority for Carrie," an insider previously spilled. "She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike."
"It was really hard on their relationship — so of course her friends are worried this tour will put their marriage in jeopardy again," the insider noted.