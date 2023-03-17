Carrie Underwood Enjoys Bowling Night With Her Bandmates As She Winds Down From Demanding Tour: Photos
Carrie Underwood needs a breather! The star has been on the road for the past few months, as she's been headlining her Denim & Rhinestones tour, but on Wednesday, March 15, the singer, 40, got some time off when she spent the night with her bandmates.
"Tonight, we bowl..." the blonde babe captioned a photo of herself at the bowling alley.
Underwood showed one of the guys singing while having a drink, and then she cracked up as her pals attempted to show off their skills.
It looks like the mom-of-two came out on top, as she wrote, "sorry @edeasonofficial and @sethgrausch" underneath a photo of the scoreboard, with the winner having 199 points.
As OK! previously reported, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, who is married to Mike Fisher, has been away from her family and hubby for a while, but despite the distance, it seems like she and the athlete, 42, are trying to make things work.
In honor of Underwood's big birthday this month, Fisher took to social media to share a special message. "Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday," he wrote, referencing their two sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.
Underwood's career has impacted Fisher, who retired from hockey in 2018. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," shared the source. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
"Mike gets a lot of offers to go into coaching. But when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not. She reminds him when he was playing, traveling all over North America, they barely saw each other," another insider spilled. "You just feel if the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!"
Despite the ups and downs, the Nashville transplant is making sure to put her family first.
"This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]," she said in 2022.