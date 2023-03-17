Carrie Underwood Enjoys Bowling Night With Her Bandmates As She Winds Down From Demanding Tour: Photos

Underwood's career has impacted Fisher, who retired from hockey in 2018. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," shared the source. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."

"Mike gets a lot of offers to go into coaching. But when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not. She reminds him when he was playing, traveling all over North America, they barely saw each other," another insider spilled. "You just feel if the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!"