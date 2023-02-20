Carrie Underwood Teases Fun Off-Duty Project As She's Having 'So Much Fun' Traveling Without Husband Mike Fisher
Carrie Underwood is getting a little crafty when she's not on her Denim & Rhinestones tour.
On February 18, the country star, 39, shared some photos of herself in her home garden.
"Obsessed with my new greenhouse. THANK YOU @epicgardening for being so kind and helping set everything up so perfectly! Watch the video of us putting it all together at the link in my story 🪴," she gushed.
Of course, people loved seeing Underwood get down and dirty. One person wrote, "Love that you are plant based, aware of so much and follow your heart. You set an example, very impressive. Carrie, you are a star in so many ways!" while another added, "WOW how amazing ! Please post progress pics 🙏 I’ve been wanting to start a garden for the first time ever. I feel inspired."
A third person wrote, "Looks awesome Carrie. I miss my raised vegetable bed I had in SC."
The next day, the blonde beauty, who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4, with husband Mike Fisher, seemed like she was back on the road, as she was excited to meet her fans and perform again.
"Had so much fun in Newark, NJ last night at the @prucenter ! Thanks for always being so great to us! And thanks to the fan who let me borrow an extra layer for a song or two! #DenimAndRhinestonesTour #Jersey 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages," the "Love Wins" songstress captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on February 19.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two has been on the road as of late, and it seems like it's taking a toll on her marriage. Case in point: she didn't give a shout-out to the hockey player, 42, for Valentine's Day but managed to gush over her kids.
- What Is Carrie Underwood's Net Worth? How The Country Superstar Amassed Her 9-Figure Fortune
- Carrie Underwood Declares She's 'Having the BEST Time' On Tour After Snubbing 'Paranoid' Husband Mike Fisher On Valentine's Day
- 'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood Snubs Mike Fisher On Valentine's Day As Husband Continues To Feel 'Under-Appreciated'
"From my lil' Valentines," Underwood wrote underneath a photo of a handwritten note from one of her tots.
"Dear Mom, you work so hard all the time. You are so loving when I am sick. I hope you have a happy Valentine's Day! Love, Isaiah," the star's youngest son wrote, while Jacob’s card said, "I love you to pieces."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It wouldn't be a total surprise if Underwood and Fisher can't make things work, as he was hesitant to let her go touring again. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a source previously dished of their romance. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."