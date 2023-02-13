Carrie Underwood Introduces New Member Of Her Family As She Tries To Keep Marriage To Mike Fisher Intact — See The Sweet Photos!
Carrie Underwood introduced social media followers to the new baby in her life: a little puppy named Charlotte!
The country superstar took to Instagram on Sunday, February 12, to show off her family's new pet, which she brought home to husband Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4.
"Meet Charlotte 'Charlie' Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family!" Underwood gushed in the post, which included photos of the adorable blonde dog laying on a fluffy white carpet.
"I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile," the "Before He Cheats" vocalist explained. "We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true!"
"She is happy at home playing with her boys…and Penny and Zero [her other pets] have responded well and are getting to know their new sister…Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives! #rescue #adopt#shelterdog #PuppyLove," she said of how their new furry friend was settling into the home.
The cute addition to Underwood's pack comes as she and the former NHL player, 42, navigate some hurdles in their 12-year union as the blonde beauty continues her highly successful tour.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around. Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away," an insider revealed of the couple.
According to the source, Underwood has been doing all she can to have a booming career and a happy home life. The American Idol alum, 39, is "determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike," the insider added.
"It's not the happy home they make it out to be," the source revealed. "Mike's feeling a little under-appreciated. Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished."