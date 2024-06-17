OK Magazine
Carrie Underwood and Family 'Unharmed' After Fire Broke Out in Their Nashville Home on Father's Day

carrie underwood family unharmed fire nashville home fathers day
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher's Father's Day came to a scary conclusion when an area of their home in Nashville, Tenn., caught fire on Sunday, June 16.

"There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained," the singer's rep confirmed to a news outlet the next day. "There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

carrie underwood family unharmed fire nashville home fathers day
Source: mega

Carrie Underwood and her family are safe after a fire broke out at their home.

According to authorities, the call from the American Idol alum's home came in around 9:40 p.m.

"Crews from all eight of our stations responded," the fire department tweeted. "Fairview Fire provided a tanker and crew as well. Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the garage. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house."

carrie underwood family unharmed fire nashville home fathers day
Source: mega

The blonde beauty lives in Nashville, Tenn.

It was said that the flames were able to be extinguished in a fast manner because the couple's property has a 10,000-gallon water tank onsite.

The report revealed the firefighters stayed at Fisher and his wife's residence for several hours since the "fire got into the walls," causing flare-ups in "hot spots."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it was noted that the accident may have occurred from a UTV parked near the garage.

The mom-of-two, 41, has yet to comment on the situation, though that afternoon, she revealed via an Instagram Story post that she was hanging out with two of her sheep.

Speaking of her family, an insider previously claimed the retired NHL star, 44, wants to have a third child even though the blonde beauty has turned down the idea.

Carrie Underwood
carrie underwood family unharmed fire nashville home fathers day
Source: mega

Underwood posted this photo on Father's Day.

"She wants to focus on what they have instead of what could be," the source explained to a magazine, noting Underwood has suffered three miscarriages in the past.

The insider also noted that the "Blown Away" crooner isn't interested in going the surrogacy or IVF route.

"She doesn’t want to put all her energy and time into making it happen," the source said of expanding their family. "She just wants to appreciate what they have. There’s so much to be thankful for."

carrie underwood family unharmed fire nashville home fathers day
Source: mega

The stars share two sons.

Their disagreement on having another baby is just one of a few arguments they've had recently, though as OK! reported, the spouses have learned how to solve any issues that arise.

"They had their share of struggles behind closed doors, specifically when Mike was still playing hockey and they were having a hard time balancing their careers and home life," the insider said. "But there were still rough patches after his [2018] retirement, too."

Nowadays, "when they feel frustrated with each other or like they aren’t as connected as they could be, they make it a point to slow down, prioritize their marriage and meet in the middle."

WKRN reported on the fire.

