Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher 'Prioritize Their Marriage and Meet in the Middle' When They’re 'Frustrated With Each Other'

carrie underwood mike fisher prioritize marriage frustrated
Source: @mfisher1212/instagram
By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

After more than a decade as husband and wife, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have figured out how to overcome any hurdles in their relationship.

According to a source, the pair relies on "their shared Christian faith" to bring them back together if things go awry.

carrie underwood mike fisher prioritize marriage frustrated
Source: mega

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher married in 2010.

"They had their share of struggles behind closed doors, specifically when Mike was still playing hockey and they were having a hard time balancing their careers and home life," the source disclosed to a magazine. "But there were still rough patches after his [2018] retirement, too."

Nowadays, "when they feel frustrated with each other or like they aren’t as connected as they could be, they make it a point to slow down, prioritize their marriage and meet in the middle."

carrie underwood mike fisher prioritize marriage frustrated
Source: mega

The couple has learned to 'meet in the middle' if an argument arises.

Since the blonde beauty, 41, is often touring the country, they needed to make adjustments when it came to parenting their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob — something the NHL alum, 43, adapted to quickly.

"Mike as a dad is just super involved in our boys’ lives, very hands on. It takes a team, definitely, to be able to support my crazy life and Mike’s always running around doing a lot of charity things and he’s always meeting with people and he’s on different boards and stuff like that," the "Blown Away" crooner shared in a 2023 interview. "So we’re very much switching off duties as far as taking boys here and there to school and sports and to all the extracurricular activities."

carrie underwood mike fisher prioritize marriage frustrated
Source: @mfisher1212/instagram

The singer and Fisher share two sons.

MORE ON:
Carrie Underwood
"I just love that I feel like we’re such a great team. I love it that he gets to now work with Isaiah on sports and things like that, and I know he loves it too," Underwood continued to rave over her hubby. "So, I think that’s one of my favorite qualities about Mike is just how hands on of a father he is and very willing to pick up the slack when I’m crazy busy."

carrie underwood mike fisher prioritize marriage frustrated
Source: mega

Underwood raved over her husband being a 'hands on dad.'

The mom-of-two also pointed to their faith, spilling, "Obviously, he’s just a very Godly father, as well. He keeps God as the center of our family and gets to teach our boys all about that as well. So, he’s just a great guy all around."

The source mentioned that Fisher has been a pillar of support throughout his wife's personal struggles, as she was once fixated on sticking to a strict fitness routine.

"Mike wasn’t happy about Carrie obsessing over her appearance because it affected her physical and mental health. He basically staged an intervention," the source spilled.

Life & Style reported on the couple's relationship.

OK! Logo

