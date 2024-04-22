Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher 'Prioritize Their Marriage and Meet in the Middle' When They’re 'Frustrated With Each Other'

Since the blonde beauty, 41, is often touring the country, they needed to make adjustments when it came to parenting their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob — something the NHL alum, 43, adapted to quickly.

"Mike as a dad is just super involved in our boys’ lives, very hands on. It takes a team, definitely, to be able to support my crazy life and Mike’s always running around doing a lot of charity things and he’s always meeting with people and he’s on different boards and stuff like that," the "Blown Away" crooner shared in a 2023 interview. "So we’re very much switching off duties as far as taking boys here and there to school and sports and to all the extracurricular activities."