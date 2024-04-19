OK Magazine
Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher 'Wasn't Happy' About Singer 'Obsessing Over Her Appearance,' Insider Claims: 'It Affected Her Physical and Mental Health'

Apr. 19 2024

Mike Fisher is always looking out for Carrie Underwood's best interests.

According to insiders close to the longtime couple, the former NHL star, 43, grew concerned after the American Idol alum, 41, became highly concentrated on the way she looked.

Mike Fisher has always looked out for Carrie Underwood's best interests.

"Mike wasn’t happy about Carrie obsessing over her appearance because it affected her physical and mental health," a source claimed about the couple, who share sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 5.

"He basically staged an intervention," the insider claimed of Fisher, who wed the "Before He Cheats" vocalist in 2010.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher married in 2010.

The athlete helping his spouse at a vulnerable time comes as the two allegedly got through a "bump" in their marriage after the blonde beauty extended her Las Vegas residency last year.

"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," a source claimed at the time. "He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home."

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share two sons.

"Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the confidante confessed, but the couple "butted heads about it," the insider explained, adding Fisher "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."

When Underwood wasn't playing to sold out crowds, she lived a quiet existence at home in Tennessee — though she reportedly grew to enjoy the rock star lifestyle. "She’s made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there," the source spilled.

Mike Fisher was reportedly not happy Carrie Underwood extended her Las Vegas residency.

According to the source, the hockey player "didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he's annoyed she's missed family events."

"He's paranoid about her being so many miles away," a separate insider revealed about how Fisher dealt with her booming career. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around."

They duo also allegedly struggled when it came to the way they've parented their two boys. "Mike felt like Carrie was too lenient, and she felt he was too strict. But they've learned to compromise over the years, and now they're on the same page," a separate insider claimed.

But no matter their differences, the two have remained a united force. "They worked on things," the source close to Underwood and Fisher noted. "Their shared Christian faith and marriage counseling were a huge help."

Life & Style spoke with sources close to Underwood and Fisher.

