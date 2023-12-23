Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Ups and Downs Through the Years in 12 Clicks

A representative for Underwood released a statement in November 2017 detailing the accident she got involved in a nasty fall outside her Nashville home.

In January 2018, Underwood gave her fans an update regarding the injuries she sustained. At that time, she was still undergoing physical therapy while also thinking about the trauma in her face.

"I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told (husband) Mike (Fisher) that he had put between 40-50 stitches in. Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she said.