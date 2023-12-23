Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Ups and Downs Through the Years in 12 Clicks
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Met in 2008
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher met at a backstage meet and greet at one of her concerts in 2008. The "Before He Cheats" singer seemingly felt an instant spark upon meeting the then-Ottawa Senators hockey player — and she even described him as "hot, hot, hot" in one of her interviews.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Were in a Long-Distance Relationship
On Behind the Music, Underwood disclosed their relationship was tested when they had to follow their respective schedules. While she was busy singing in Nashville, Fisher had to live in Canada to play his sport.
They Got Engaged in December 2009
Nearly two years after their meeting, Fisher confirmed their engagement in his interview with the Toronto Sun. He shared how he popped the question to Underwood on December 20, 2009, while enjoying a cozy afternoon at home.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Tied the Knot in 2010
A few months after their engagement, the couple took things to the next level by exchanging their vows on July 10, 2010. They welcomed their guests at the Ritz-Carlton Resort in Lake Oconee, Ga.
Their First Son Arrived in 2015
Their firstborn son, Isaiah, was born on February 27, 2015, five years after the loving parents got married. Underwood reflected on her husband's role as a father in her interview with E! News and praised his efforts.
"My husband is as wonderful as he is hot, and I feel like that's rare," she said. "He's such a great dad and he's so supportive of what I do and I'm supportive of him and we just love our little family."
Carrie Underwood Sustained Injuries After a Fall
A representative for Underwood released a statement in November 2017 detailing the accident she got involved in a nasty fall outside her Nashville home.
In January 2018, Underwood gave her fans an update regarding the injuries she sustained. At that time, she was still undergoing physical therapy while also thinking about the trauma in her face.
"I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told (husband) Mike (Fisher) that he had put between 40-50 stitches in. Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she said.
They Dealt With Split Rumors
Fisher responded to the split rumors surrounding their marriage with a video of a Bible verse on Instagram. He and Underwood immediately received everyone's support as they dismissed the claims.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Welcomed Their Second Son
Fisher and Underwood officially expanded their family in January 2019 when they welcomed Jacob Bryan Fisher to the world.
"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday … his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!" the proud mom wrote. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good …"
Carrie Underwood Revealed She Suffered Three Miscarriages
In her candid interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Underwood revealed she suffered three miscarriages in two years.
"I had always been afraid to be angry. Because we are so blessed," she confessed. "I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's OK, because [Isaiah] is amazing.' And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't."
Things changed when she visited a doctor who confirmed her pregnancy with her second child was healthy and everything was great.
Carrie Underwood Gushed About Mike Fisher
Underwood spoke to People for the magazine's June 2019 cover story, during which she spoke highly of her husband.
"I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, 'No.' Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either," Underwood said. "With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in. I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with."
They Renewed Their Vows and Saved Their Marriage
Following a bumpy road in their marriage, sources revealed to Star the pair were planning to hold a "splashy" renewal of vows on their Tennessee farm and mark their 13th wedding anniversary.
"They're very happy right now but there have been some hard times where they didn't know if they would make it," the insider said, referring to the divorce rumors. "So getting to where they are feels like an accomplishment, and they want to honor that."
Mike Fisher Was Reportedly Unhappy About His Wife's Extended Las Vegas Residency
OK! learned Fisher was unhappy when Underwood extended her Las Vegas residency.
"He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home," a source told Life & Style. "Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates."
The insider shared how much Underwood loves her family but reportedly "enjoys getting some time alone" after making friends in Sin City. However, her husband was left behind as a full-time parent, but she believed he and Underwood would get through it.