Battle Over Baby: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Disagree on Expanding Their Family, Source Claims

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher aren't on the same page when it comes to the possibility of having a third child.
According to an insider, the retired NHL star would love to expand their family, but after suffering three miscarriages, the blonde beauty feels content being a mom to just her two sons.
"She wants to focus on what they have instead of what could be," the source told a magazine, noting that Underwood, 41, is also disinterested in using a surrogate or trying IVF.
The American Idol alum already has a busy schedule between taking care of their two sons, Isaiah, 8 and Jacob, 5, her ongoing Las Vegas residency and upcoming concerts around the country.
The insider admitted the "Blown Away" crooner "really wanted" a daughter, but at this point in her life, she no longer craves having another baby around the house.
"She doesn’t want to put all her energy and time into making it happen," the source said. "She just wants to appreciate what they have. There’s so much to be thankful for."
Despite their disagreement on the idea, an insider previously spilled to OK! that the spouses are on better terms after allegedly hitting a bump in the road.
"They had their share of struggles behind closed doors, specifically when Mike was still playing hockey and they were having a hard time balancing their careers and home life," the source explained to a publication. "But there were still rough patches after his [2018] retirement, too."
Nowadays, "when they feel frustrated with each other or like they aren’t as connected as they could be, they make it a point to slow down, prioritize their marriage and meet in the middle."
The source added that the duo rely on "their shared Christian faith" to help resolve any issues.
Underwood is particularly grateful that the athlete is not only a great husband, but a present dad for their boys.
"I just love that I feel like we’re such a great team. I love it that he gets to now work with Isaiah on sports and things like that, and I know he loves it too," the country star gushed last year in an interview. "So, I think that’s one of my favorite qualities about Mike is just how hands on of a father he is and very willing to pick up the slack when I’m crazy busy."
