Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On CMT Music Awards Red Carpet As Rumors Of Mike Fisher Marital Woes Mount

Carrie Underwood took a break from her busy tour and personal life to stun at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2.

The "Before He Cheats" songstress looked as glamorous as ever in a sparkly two-piece that showed off her toned legs. With her blonde locks back in a slick ponytail that allowed her diamond earrings to get the attention they deserve, Underwood posed solo for the cameras on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.