Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On CMT Music Awards Red Carpet As Rumors Of Mike Fisher Marital Woes Mount
Carrie Underwood took a break from her busy tour and personal life to stun at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2.
The "Before He Cheats" songstress looked as glamorous as ever in a sparkly two-piece that showed off her toned legs. With her blonde locks back in a slick ponytail that allowed her diamond earrings to get the attention they deserve, Underwood posed solo for the cameras on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
As for where her husband, Mike Fisher, was during the glitzy event, the mother-of-two — who shares sons Isaiah Michael, 8, and Jacob Bryan, 4, with the former hockey player — explained on the carpet that he was home caring for their children.
"My husband's got the kiddos. He's always holding down the fort while I'm out doing stuff like this," she said before giving her family a shoutout. "Hi, guys!"
Though Underwood's support system is back at home, they are likely cheering her on as she's nominated at this year's ceremony for Video of the Year for "Hate My Heart" and Female Video of the Year for "Ghost Story."
With 25 wins already under her belt, Underwood is the most-awarded artist in CMT history — and these two potential wins would only add to her mounting success.
- Carrie Underwood Enjoys Bowling Night With Her Bandmates As She Winds Down From Demanding Tour: Photos
- Carrie Underwood Pays Homage To Her 'American Idol' Roots After 'Playing To A Monstrous' L.A. Crowd: 'Here We Are'
- Carrie Underwood's Husband Makes Sweet Tribute For Her 40th Birthday As Pair Work To Save Rocky Marriage: 'I Love You So Much'
The songstress' solo outing comes on the heels of rumors that she and Fisher have been bickering over their changing dynamic.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a source previously revealed as Underwood continues on her Denim & Rhinestones tour. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from Underwood's career seemingly driving a wedge in their relationship, Fisher's desire to return to work after he hung up his skates in 2018 hasn't helped things.
According to the source, Fisher has been getting a "lot of offers to go into coaching," but, "when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not."
People obtained photos of Underwood at the CMT Music Awards and reported on her interview.