Carrie Underwood Shows Rare Sighting of One of Her Sons Adorably Watching Epic Snowstorm: Photo
Snow cute!
Carrie Underwood gave a rare glimpse inside of her home life when she uploaded a photo of one of her sons, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher, watching the snowstorm outside their window.
On Monday, January 15, the country star, 40, who is mom to sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, posted a few photos of their cozy day inside.
"A cinnamon snowflake for this snow day!" the blonde beauty captioned a snapshot of a sweet treat in a pan via her Instagram Story. "Finished flake! #SourDoughBaking," she wrote alongside the finished product.
Underwood then uploaded a photo of one of her sons, who wore a long-sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants, as he looked outside at the beautiful landscape.
Since the "Before He Cheats" songstress is on a break from her Las Vegas residency, she's been getting to spend time with her boys at home.
In December, Underwood baked with her little ones.
“Got to make cookies with the boys… Jake is a minimalist cookie decorator,” she captioned a photo of the dessert, seemingly poking fun at her youngest son.
The singer tries to get her sons to engage in activities rather than sit and look at the small screen.
"It's such a battle, right, even television. I notice if they watch too much TV, they have an attitude shift. I am like, 'Why are you moody?' They've learned a lot from different television programs and movies and stuff like that, but it's a struggle," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Thursday, September 14, 2023, episode of the Today show.
The hosts then asked if the blonde beauty's tots understand what she does for a living. "They have seen me on stage, and I feel like the first time my oldest, especially, started having ideas is when his friends would say something. That is different. I didn't know that wasn't normal. He would come home and be like, 'They said they saw you on TV,'" she shared.
Even though Underwood signed on to do more shows in Sin City, it seems like and Fisher are in a good spot.
"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," an insider previously spilled.
"He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home," they said of Fisher.
"Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the source added, however, the pair apparently "butted heads about it," as the NHL alum "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."