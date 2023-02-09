Carrie Underwood Goes Makeup-Free As She Continues Her Grueling Tour Away From Her Family: Photo

Carrie Underwood is working hard! The singer is currently on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, but she took some time out to give some insight into what she does when she's on the road and away from her family.

After the "Good Girl" songstress, 39, was done with her set in Atlanta, Georgia, she got off stage and had some downtime. "11:20 PM ... happy ... wine time! Cheers!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing a red shirt as she still had on her makeup from the performance.