Carrie Underwood Goes Makeup-Free As She Continues Her Grueling Tour Away From Her Family: Photo
Carrie Underwood is working hard! The singer is currently on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, but she took some time out to give some insight into what she does when she's on the road and away from her family.
After the "Good Girl" songstress, 39, was done with her set in Atlanta, Georgia, she got off stage and had some downtime. "11:20 PM ... happy ... wine time! Cheers!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing a red shirt as she still had on her makeup from the performance.
The blonde beauty, who is married to Mike Fisher, then uploaded a video of herself in bed with no makeup on, writing, "Night night..."
She explained it's hard for her to come down from the high energy, so she was hoping she could fall asleep quickly.
"Just when I think the crowds on the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour can’t get any better, we play Atlanta! What a wonderful treat it was to be with you all and get ROWDY on a Tuesday night @statefarmarena !!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! 💜💜💜 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages," she wrote on Instagram.
One day later, the American Idol alum gushed over the latest show.
"Charlotte was a blast last night! Thank you for being so sweet to us! Our sound board was a little tired from all the awesomeness we’ve been serving up lately and needed a reboot mid show 🤪…Thankfully, our hard working crew got it back up and running and you guys stuck with us! 💜 Thanks for making it a show we’ll never forget! #DenimAndRhinestonesTour #Charlotte @spectrumcenter 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages," she captioned some photos.
As OK! previously reported, Underwood, who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4, with Fisher, 42, and her hubby have been trying to make things work as she's away from the family for a few months.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a source previously spilled about their relationship. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
However, she's "determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike," another insider revealed.