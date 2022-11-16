Is Carrie Underwood Replacing Blake Shelton On 'The Voice'? John Legend Weighs In
Now that Blake Shelton is departing The Voice, John Legend is already thinking about who should replace him.
"We have never had another country coach before; it has always been Blake… I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it… She could be good. Just an idea, Carrie. We'll see, we'll see," the musical artist, 43, said.
It wouldn't be totally out of the realm of possibilities, as Underwood, 39, rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2005. She also went back on the competition series earlier this year to mentor the top five finalists.
As OK! previously reported, the "God's Country" singer announced he would be stepping down from his role after the latest season wraps.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," he continued. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."
Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, who is also a judge on the series, weighed in on how the show will go on without him.
"He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."
"It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued.