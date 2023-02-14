Carrie Underwood Reunites With Her Family As Her Tour Ramps Up: See Photos Of Her Home Life
Carrie Underwood looked like she got to spend some time at home with her family on February 13.
The singer, 39, posted some snaps to her Instagram Story, showing what she's been up to lately. "Got to work with the incredible @epicgardening to set up my greenhouse! Check 'em out," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a trucker hat and green sweatshirt while outside.
In another picture, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, who is married to Mike Fisher, gave an update on how their new puppy is adjusting to hanging with their other pets. "Getting along just fine," she wrote.
As OK! previously reported, the star, who who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4, with the hockey player, 42, revealed some big news amid her Denim & Rhinestones tour.
"Meet Charlotte 'Charlie' Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family! I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile. We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true! She is happy at home playing with her boys…and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister…Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives! #rescue #adopt #shelterdog #PuppyLove," she wrote February 12.
The blonde beauty has been making a conscious effort to return home while on the road, as she wants to make sure her marriage to Fisher doesn't dissolve.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a source previously spilled about their relationship. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
- Carrie Underwood Makes Fun Of Herself For Wearing 'Chicken Sweats She Bought Off Etsy' Instead Of Fancy Clothes In Her Closet
- Carrie Underwood Introduces New Member Of Her Family As She Tries To Keep Marriage To Mike Fisher Intact — See The Sweet Photos!
- Carrie Underwood Goes Makeup-Free As She Continues Her Grueling Tour Away From Her Family: Photo
Underwood is "determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike," another insider revealed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fortunately, it seems like the tots are "are handling mom being away pretty well," the source admitted. "The kids miss their mom, but they see and talk to her every day on FaceTime. She asks them about their day and even helps Isaiah with his schoolwork."