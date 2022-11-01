'The Voice' Host Carson Daly On Blake Shelton's Series Departure: 'I'm Bummed, But I Get It'

Despite its apparent endurance, it seems neither Daly nor Shelton were initially convinced that The Voice would grow into a global phenomenon.

"When we started the show, we had no idea that it would be this successful," the TV personality explained, referring to his costar.

"We're on twice a year, it's a lot of work,” Daly continued. “We're lucky to have had him for so long, because most musicians need to tour. He's got business things, we've got another show, Barmageddon, that we did together. So there's a lot going on for him."

"I don't know who I'm gonna eat my meals with now," Daly joked of his pal. "I'm just gonna have to get a cardboard cutout."