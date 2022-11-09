A.M. Antics! Carson Daly Snaps Back At Savannah Guthrie After She Jokes He Won The 'Sexiest Man Alive' Award

Though Marvel legend Chris Evans may have walked away with this year’s superlative of “Sexiest Man Alive,” it seems Today anchor Savannah Guthrie may have a different idea for which Hollywood hunk deserves the highly-coveted title — none other than TV legend, Carson Daly.

It all started on Tuesday, November 8, when Daly revealed that the Captain America star had earned the highly-coveted honor.

"The publication has officially crowned 2022's Sexiest Man Alive and the winner is,” he said, as Guthrie interrupted with, "Congratulations Carson!"