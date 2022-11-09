A.M. Antics! Carson Daly Snaps Back At Savannah Guthrie After She Jokes He Won The 'Sexiest Man Alive' Award
Though Marvel legend Chris Evans may have walked away with this year’s superlative of “Sexiest Man Alive,” it seems Today anchor Savannah Guthrie may have a different idea for which Hollywood hunk deserves the highly-coveted title — none other than TV legend, Carson Daly.
It all started on Tuesday, November 8, when Daly revealed that the Captain America star had earned the highly-coveted honor.
"The publication has officially crowned 2022's Sexiest Man Alive and the winner is,” he said, as Guthrie interrupted with, "Congratulations Carson!"
“Chris Evans,” he continued looking directly into the camera. "How dare you,” he joked back to the longtime Today host.
Daly’s recent on-air exchange comes just weeks after he opened up about another one of his high-profile hosting gigs — The Voice.
In an interview late last month, the longtime TV fixture got candid surrounding judge Blake Shelton’s plan to depart the series following its upcoming 23rd season, revealing he felt “bummed” that the country crooner, the only other remaining cast member who has worked on The Voice since its 2012 debut, will be leaving the prime time staple.
"I hate it," the MTV legend explained. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."
Though Daly joked about being “the last remaining one” from the series’ original cast — “I'm going down with The Voice ship," he quipped — the star explained that "the show's format is stronger than any of us,” longevity it seems neither he nor Shelton expected.
"When we started the show, we had no idea that it would be this successful," Daly recalled of his early days on the show. "We're on twice a year, it's a lot of work. We're lucky to have had him for so long, because most musicians need to tour. He's got business things, we've got another show, Barmageddon, that we did together. So there's a lot going on for him."
Even so, it seems the longtime anchor is still going to miss his behind-the-scenes buddy.
"I don't know who I'm gonna eat my meals with now," Daly jested. "I'm just gonna have to get a cardboard cutout."
