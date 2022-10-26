Better Together! 'Today' Stars Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Color Coordinate 2 Days In A Row After Feud Rumors
Cut from the same cloth! Today coanchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb proved they're still thick as thieves, choosing to dress in similar tones on back-to-back episodes of their morning show this week.
On Monday, October 24, Guthrie posted a photo of them both clad in black and green, captioning the pic, "color coordinating with my girl," and the very next day, they both got in the spooky spirit with orange attire.
"Halloween vibes only 😂 🎃," Guthrie, 50, penned in tandem with a photo of them standing side by side. The similar ensembles have been bringing smiles to viewers' faces, with one fan commenting on the post, "I love when you and Hoda color coordinate ❤️."
"I chuckled when I tuned in this morning," wrote another. "I thought well here's another matchy matchy day. Lol. ❤️."
The cute moments come after weeks of rumors that the two women were feuding behind closed doors — however, they've gone above and beyond to try dispel the gossip by constantly showering one another with praise.
HODA KOTB ADMITS SHE WANTS TO BE SET UP BY PAL JENNA BUSH HAGER FOLLOWING JOEL SCHIFFMAN SPLIT
In fact, the former White House correspondent nominated Kotb, 58, for Forbes' prestigious 50 Over 50 list, declaring the mom-of-two is "profoundly inspiring to women everywhere."
"Hoda is the living, breathing demonstration that you can have it all, and you can have it on your own terms. She represents to me what a modern woman is," Guthrie said. "She is strong. She is beautiful. She is kind. She is authentic. She is devoted to her family. She maintains and cultivates her friendships. And she is an incredible professional and a wonderful journalist."
As OK! previously reported, the costars reportedly relied heavily on each other since they were "handed a mess" when Matt Lauer was fired from the NBC network in 2017 over multiple sexual harassment allegations.
"They were each other's support system," the insider spilled of how they survived the drama. "They leaned on each other and developed a deep bond and a close friendship."