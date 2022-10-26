Better Together! 'Today' Stars Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Color Coordinate 2 Days In A Row After Feud Rumors

Cut from the same cloth! Today coanchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb proved they're still thick as thieves, choosing to dress in similar tones on back-to-back episodes of their morning show this week.

On Monday, October 24, Guthrie posted a photo of them both clad in black and green, captioning the pic, "color coordinating with my girl," and the very next day, they both got in the spooky spirit with orange attire.