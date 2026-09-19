NEWS Carson Daly Thought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Romance Moved Too Fast: 'I Tried Everything in My Power to Not Let This Thing Happen' Source: MEGA Carson Daly admitted he initially tried to discourage Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani from pursuing their romance. Taylor Camp Sept. 19 2026, Updated 11:10 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Carson Daly wasn't immediately convinced Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's romance was a good idea. While reuniting with the original coaches for The Voice: 30th Season Celebration, Daly revealed he actively encouraged the now-married couple to "pump the brakes" when they first started dating in 2015.

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Carson Daly Didn't Think the Romance Would Work

Source: MEGA Carson Daly recalled thinking there was 'no way' Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's unexpected romance would work.

Daly recalled realizing there was "something happening" between Shelton and Stefani behind the scenes at The Voice. However, he initially couldn't imagine the unlikely pairing working out. "We were both like, 'There's no way. There's no way this is possible,'" Daly recalled of discussing the budding romance with Adam Levine.

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Carson Daly Tried to Stop Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton confirmed Carson Daly encouraged the couple to 'pump the breaks' when they first started dating.

Daly admitted he did more than simply question the relationship. "I tried everything in my power to not let this thing happen," the Today co-host confessed. Shelton backed up his longtime friend's account, confirming Daly "did try to get us to pump the brakes."

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Their Recent Divorces Concerned Carson Daly

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Source: MEGA Carson Daly said the pair's recent public divorces were part of the reason he encouraged them to slow things down.

Daly explained his concern stemmed partly from the fact that both musicians were coming out of highly publicized marriages. Shelton and Miranda Lambert ended their marriage in 2015, while Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale that same year. "You both went through a crazy divorce publicly," Daly recalled telling the pair before urging them to slow down.

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Adam Levine Had a Very Different Reaction

Source: MEGA Adam Levine has a different reaction to the budding romance, admitting he was 'so pumped' when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got together.

While Daly was skeptical, Levine said he saw the connection between his fellow coaches immediately. "I was so pumped on it," the Maroon 5 frontman recalled, adding that he knew "what was going on" between the pair. Stefani and Shelton's friendship developed while they were both navigating their respective divorces, and her representative confirmed their romance in November 2015.

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Carson Daly Eventually Officiated Their Wedding

Source: MEGA Despite his initial skepticism, Carson Daly ultimately officiated Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 2021 Oklahoma wedding.