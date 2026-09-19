Carson Daly Thought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Romance Moved Too Fast: 'I Tried Everything in My Power to Not Let This Thing Happen'
Sept. 19 2026, Updated 11:10 a.m. ET
Carson Daly wasn't immediately convinced Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's romance was a good idea.
While reuniting with the original coaches for The Voice: 30th Season Celebration, Daly revealed he actively encouraged the now-married couple to "pump the brakes" when they first started dating in 2015.
Carson Daly Didn't Think the Romance Would Work
Daly recalled realizing there was "something happening" between Shelton and Stefani behind the scenes at The Voice.
However, he initially couldn't imagine the unlikely pairing working out.
"We were both like, 'There's no way. There's no way this is possible,'" Daly recalled of discussing the budding romance with Adam Levine.
Carson Daly Tried to Stop Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Daly admitted he did more than simply question the relationship.
"I tried everything in my power to not let this thing happen," the Today co-host confessed.
Shelton backed up his longtime friend's account, confirming Daly "did try to get us to pump the brakes."
Their Recent Divorces Concerned Carson Daly
- OK! Told You First: Adam Levine Reportedly Skipped Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding
- Blake Shelton Cracks NSFW Jokes About Marriage On 'The Voice,' Earning Eye-Roll From Wife Gwen Stefani
- Gwen Stefani Admits She's 'So Excited' To Work With Hubby Blake Shelton After He Announces Exit From 'The Voice'
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Daly explained his concern stemmed partly from the fact that both musicians were coming out of highly publicized marriages.
Shelton and Miranda Lambert ended their marriage in 2015, while Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale that same year.
"You both went through a crazy divorce publicly," Daly recalled telling the pair before urging them to slow down.
Adam Levine Had a Very Different Reaction
While Daly was skeptical, Levine said he saw the connection between his fellow coaches immediately.
"I was so pumped on it," the Maroon 5 frontman recalled, adding that he knew "what was going on" between the pair.
Stefani and Shelton's friendship developed while they were both navigating their respective divorces, and her representative confirmed their romance in November 2015.
Carson Daly Eventually Officiated Their Wedding
Daly's initial doubts ultimately gave way to a major role in the couple's love story.
After five years together, Shelton proposed to Stefani in October 2020. The pair married at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021, with Daly serving as their officiant.
Reflecting on the unexpected turn of events, Daly remembered Shelton eventually calling him and asking, "Would you marry me?"