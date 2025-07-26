or
Who Are 'The Voice' Season 29 Coaches? 7 Things to Know About 'The Voice: Battle of Champions'

the voice season coaches
Source: NBCUniversal

'The Voice' Season 29, officially titled 'The Voice: Battle of Champions,' will bring past champions to the coaching panel for the first time in the show's history.

July 26 2025, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Who Are the Coaches for 'The Voice' Season 29?

the voice season coaches
Source: Tyler Golden/NBC; Trae Patton/NBC; Griffin Nagel/NBC

'The Voice' Season 29's coaching panel will feature previous champions of the show.

The Voice hyped fans with an update about the judges for Season 29.

For the first time ever, the next season of the singing competition show — titled The Voice: Battle of Champions — will introduce three of the previous The Voice champions.

"The landmark season will be infused with fast-paced, competitive elements, delivering a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike," NBC said in an announcement on July 22.

The three coaches for The Voice Season 29 will be John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.

The network added, "A Voice first, the upcoming spring cycle will be dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, marking a major revamp to the longstanding format and nodding to the powerhouse coaches who form the only panel in the show's history comprised entirely of Voice winners."

Kelly Clarkson Is Back

the voice season coaches
Source: Tyler Golden/NBC

'The Voice' Season 29 is officially dubbed 'The Voice: Battle of Champions.'

Clarkson, who served as a coach in Seasons 14 through 21 and again in Season 23, will be on board after winning four times on The Voice. She will balance coaching duties with hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show.

John Legend Returns for His 11th Season

the voice season coaches
Source: Tyler Golden/NBC

John Legend won 'The Voice' with artist Maelyn Jarmon.

The "All of Me" singer coached The Voice Seasons 16 through 21 and returned for the 24th, 25th and 27th seasons. He won in his first season with The Voice Season 16 champion Maelyn Jarmon.

Reflecting on his time in the red chair, Legend told NBC Insider in 2024, "I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent and it's really inspiring, truthfully. I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching."

"I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, and it's very renewing because, you know, I've been making records for, like, 20 years now, and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me, and I love that experience," he continued.

Adam Levine Joins Clarkson and John Legend on the Coaching Panel

the voice season coaches
Source: Tyler Golden/NBC

Adam Levine was one of the original 'The Voice' coaches.

The Voice

The original coach will return to The Voice Season 29, having previously appeared on the show in Season 27.

Levine, who coached in Seasons 1 through 16, has won the competition three times.

What Is CeeLo Green's Role on 'The Voice' Season 29?

the voice season coaches
Source: MEGA

CeeLo Green served as a coach for four seasons.

CeeLo Green, years after he coached in Seasons 1 through 3 and 5, will have a special role on The Voice Season 29.

The original coach will judge the In-Season All-Star Competition during Knockouts, per NBC.

What Are the Format Changes for 'The Voice' Season 29?

the voice season coaches
Source: Griffin Nagel/NBC

NBC listed the format changes on 'The Voice' Season 29.

The Voice Season 29 will also feature format changes: a Triple Turn Competition, Super Steal, In-Season All-Star Competition and New Voting Rules (for semi-finals and finals).

When Does 'The Voice' Season 29 Premiere?

the voice season coaches
Source: Tyler Golden/NBC

'The Voice' Season 28 will premiere in the fall of 2025.

NBC has not announced an exact premiere date for The Voice Season 29, but it is expected to air in the spring of 2026.

