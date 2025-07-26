Who Are 'The Voice' Season 29 Coaches? 7 Things to Know About 'The Voice: Battle of Champions'

The Voice hyped fans with an update about the judges for Season 29.

For the first time ever, the next season of the singing competition show — titled The Voice: Battle of Champions — will introduce three of the previous The Voice champions.

"The landmark season will be infused with fast-paced, competitive elements, delivering a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike," NBC said in an announcement on July 22.

The three coaches for The Voice Season 29 will be John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.

The network added, "A Voice first, the upcoming spring cycle will be dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, marking a major revamp to the longstanding format and nodding to the powerhouse coaches who form the only panel in the show's history comprised entirely of Voice winners."