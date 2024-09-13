Cash-Strapped Tori Spelling Is 'Seriously Thinking About Joining' OnlyFans — With Denise Richards' 'Guidance'
What lengths will Tori Spelling go to provide for her family?
According to an insider, the actress — who has struggled financially on and off for years — wasn't joking when she said during an August episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast that she may join OnlyFans to make some extra cash.
Since the mom-of-five, 51, isn't familiar with the online platform, she's reportedly planning to ask Denise Richards for help, as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, launched an account in 2023.
"With Denise’s guidance, Tori is seriously thinking about joining the adult subscription platform, where she could potentially cash in big-time," the insider spilled to a news outlet.
Spelling, who shares five children with estranged husband Dean McDermott, first brought up the idea while discussing how colleges are "inordinately" and "crazy" expensive.
"I guess, originally, it was more women in the field — not s-- workers, but along those lines. But OnlyFans transformed into — now there’s comedians and there’s chefs ... and it’s videos, and people pay," she shared. "It’s, like, you could subscribe. But a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things."
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star admitted she needs to start "educating my kids about money so they don’t turn out like me."
On another installment of her podcast, Spelling clarified that she doesn't "want sympathy" but noted she "wasn't taught how to function in the real world" since she grew up in a very wealthy family.
"I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking: I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40," she confessed.
"All my co-stars were making investments. They were buying properties. They were being smart about it. And I didn't know and I had no guidance at all," she said of being formerly estranged from her late dad, Aaron Spelling, and mom Candy Spelling, 78.
Tori's financial woes were evident last year when she checked into a $100-a-night motel with her children as their home was being treated for mold. The brood — sans McDermott — then moved into an RV for the summer.
"Tori is trying to have a summer vacation with her kids on a budget that works for her," one insider claimed to a publication at the time. "Tori knows she’s going to get attention with her downgraded vacation, but it’s also realistically all she can afford at the moment."
This past February, it was revealed that the family moved into a $15K per month rental home in California's San Fernando Valley.
