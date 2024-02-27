Tori Spelling and Kids Move Into $15K-a-Month Rental Home After Living at a Motel and RV Park
New digs!
Several months after Tori Spelling's family moved out of their home due to a mold infestation that was making them sick, it's been revealed that the actress and her five kids have been living in a rental home that goes for $15,000 per month.
The five-bedroom home is situated in California's San Fernando Valley and came fully furnished. According to a report, the star, 50, had to put down a $7,500 deposit to secure the property.
The spacious abode, which features a pool, large kitchen and updated touches, is a big upgrade for the brood, as after they left their home, they were seen staying at a $100-a-night motel due to Spelling's alleged financial issues.
The pack was later spotted staying in a RV before eventually bunking with a friend. Spelling's estranged husband, Dean McDermott, never stayed with them during their frequent moves.
The Canadian actor, 57, announced their split via an Instagram post in June 2023 — however, he deleted the upload hours later. Nonetheless, the two did part ways, and McDermott himself admitted he was to blame for their marital strife.
“It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes,” McDermott revealed on a podcast of why he announced their split so publicly. "I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again."
"I was literally at my wit's end. That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills," he recalled. "After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up. Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he continued. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."
McDermott is currently sober, and in October 2023, he went public with girlfriend Lily Calo, who he now reportedly lives with.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Dean’s saying he and Lily are in love and ready for the next step," a source said of the two shacking up. "She’s been amazingly supportive of his journey to sobriety, and they’re spending so much time together, it just made sense for him to move in."
Daily Mail reported on Spelling's new rental home.