Tori Spelling and Kids Move Into $15K-a-Month Rental Home After Living at a Motel and RV Park

“It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes,” McDermott revealed on a podcast of why he announced their split so publicly. "I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again."

"I was literally at my wit's end. That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills," he recalled. "After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up. Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."