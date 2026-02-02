Celebrities React to Catherine O'Hara's Death: Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal and More

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer

Catherine O'Hara's death left a deep void in Hollywood, with stars including Amy Schumer sharing emotional tributes. "Ugggg legend. No one funnier," the comedian commented on a post about the Beetlejuice actress' passing.

Amy Sedaris

Amy Sedaris shared a snippet of O'Hara from her time on Second City Television, writing, "Truly heart broken. Devastating. Catherine O'Hara was such an inspiration to me. I was obsessed with her and SCTV. She could do anything. So so funny. So so original. Very very sad news. 💫💫 spirit in the sky. #catherineohara Waaaaaaaaaaawh."

Andy Cohen

"Fell in love at first sight on SCTV and it only got stronger. Rest In Peace, Angel Catherine O'Hara," Andy Cohen captioned a throwback photo of O'Hara on Instagram.

Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy, who played Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek, uploaded a carousel of photos featuring her late costar. "Ha-ha-HAAAA?!?! Her laugh was a perpetual Yes, And... It challenged anyone who heard it to join in, and be as delighted as she was," she wrote. "Gosh, were we ever lucky to have her. #goodbyetoagreatactress😎."

Brooke Shields

"What an honor it was to be spoofed by Catherine O'Hara. What an unfathomable loss. We love you Catherine," Brooke Shields wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of O'Hara parodying her on The Brooke Shields Show. "Comedy won't be the same without her. Sending love to Catherine's family, friends, castmates, and fans today. Truly beloved."

Candace Cameron Bure

"Legend," Candace Cameron Bure said of O'Hara.

Cheri Oteri

Cheri Oteri mourned O'Hara's passing on Instagram. "What an inspiration. She carried a light with her comedy that you took in whenever you saw her. May perpetual light shine upon her beautiful soul. 💔," she wrote.

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano, who previously dressed O'Hara, reflected, "Oh Catherine dressing you in Siriano stripes was one of my favorite memories I will never forget ever. Rest well your incredible woman. 🖤."

Christina Ricci

Honoring her on-screen mother, Christina Ricci expressed in a post, "Was so lucky to work with this icon, one of my hero's, the great Catherine O'Hara. So sad she's gone. She was the most wonderful, warmest, kind, hilarious human being and the most talented and brilliant actress. What a loss. Rest in peace, Catherine. ♥️."

Christopher Guest

"I am devastated. We have lost one of the comic giants of our age. I send my love to her family," Christopher Guest honored O'Hara in a tribute post.

Dan Levy

O'Hara's Schitt's Creek costar Dan Levy commemorated the actress after the news of her death emerged. "What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years," he wrote on Instagram. "Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It's hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her." Levy also extended his wishes to O'Hara's bereaved loved ones, adding, "My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and every member of her big, beautiful family."

David Furnish

David Furnish shared how "absolutely devastated" he was to hear the news about O'Hara's death. "A brilliant actress and comedian. She's kept me roaring with laughter for DECADES. From Lola Heatherton on @sctv in Canada in the 70's to Moira Rose on @schittscreek today - and all the roles in between. I've loved everything she's done. How brilliant to leave such a legacy of artistic excellence and laughter. #CatherineOHara #RIP," he continued.

Elizabeth Banks

For Elizabeth Banks, O'Hara was an "all-timer." "Her memory and work is a blessing. Rest peacefully," she said.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres described O'Hara as a "brilliant comedian" in her tribute post, adding, "Sending love to all who adored her, which might just be everyone."

Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire wrote a lengthy message on Instagram after learning O'Hara's death. She began, "I find this impossible to believe. There was no one more alive than Catherine. She filled every moment with more life than most of us expend in days." The Boy Meets Girl actress said she was "lucky enough to work with" O'Hara at the beginning of her career. "I was lucky enough to work with her at the beginning of my career. She was just as kind and generous then as she was after six years of working together on Schitt's. That's simply who she was with everyone," she wrote. "So pathologically kind and generous that it inevitably seeped into her characters. I think that's why you can't help but love Moira's blind narcissism — it's carried by something deeply human underneath." Hampshire also recalled one scene on the show, applauding O'Hara for "elevating everything." "I cherish every moment I had with her. I will miss her laugh most of all. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and every member of her family," she continued.

Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet celebrated O'Hara's legacy on Instagram, writing, "One of the highlight days on the set of Modern Family. She was as sweet and kind as she was funny. And we KNOW how funny she was. Rest In Peace. ❤️."

Ike Barinholtz

O'Hara's The Studio costar Ike Barinholtz expressed sorrow over her passing in an Instagram update. "I never in a million years thought I would get to work with Catherine O'Hara let alone become friends with her," he said in the post. "So profoundly sad she's somewhere else now. So incredibly grateful I got to spend the time I did with her. Thank you Catherine I love you ❤️."

Jackie Hoffman

"Catherine O'Hara. Oh SCHITT 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷," actress Jackie Hoffman simply wrote on X.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis captioned a clip from Waiting for Guffman, which starred O'Hara, "BEST OF THE BEST IN SHOW! Catherine O'Hara."

John Carroll Lynch

"Shocked. She was one of my favorites actors. So saddened. 💔," John Carroll Lynch tweeted after O'Hara's death.

John Stamos

On Instagram, John Stamos lamented the loss after O'Hara's passing. "One of my all-time favorite scenes. Catherine was an artist in every sense of the word and a true comedic genius. She will be so missed," he captioned a clip from Waiting for Guffman.

Josh Gad

"I don't understand what I'm seeing. I can't bring myself to believe she is gone," Josh Gad said of O'Hara. "Why is the world such a heart breaking place right now? I truly cannot process how to say goodbye to someone so full of life who seemed to just be hitting her prime." He added, "Goodbye legend. Thank you for making us laugh until we hurt… which is why right now we are all hurting so damned much knowing we will never again get those laughs. RIP. My love and deepest condolences go out to her entire family."

Josh Malina

Josh Malina called the news of O'Hara's death "horrible," adding the late actress was "a comic legend."

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux, who worked with O'Hara in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, uploaded a snap of her chair from the movie's set. "🕊️Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed," the caption read.

Katie Couric

In an Instagram update, Katie Couric celebrated O'Hara's life and legacy by remembering the After Hours star's contributions to Hollywood. "She will be so so missed. ❤️," she noted.

Lea Thompson

After losing "the most glorious person" and her "dear friend," Lea Thompson took to Instagram to share her heartbreak following O'Hara's death. "Kind, honest, smart, funny, and beautiful beyond words. She carried the spirit. You could feel her love of humanity in her brilliant work. And she had integrity, clarity and wisdom that made her a unique treasure," the caption read. "I know the greats are with her now trying to pick her wonderful brain as to how she could do it all. Here on earth or hearts are a bit broken. We needed you now more than ever."

Macaulay Culkin

In a heartfelt tribute, Macaulay Culkin remembered his onscreen mama decades after they costarred in the hit film Home Alone. "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later," he shared in the caption.

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey, O'Hara's castmate in Away We Go, wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram. "She was radiant; it was kind of otherworldly. Her talent was singular. There's been nobody like her before and there won't be again. What a genius. What a beautiful person.💔My heart is with her family and dear friends who adored her," she wrote, in part.

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé called O'Hara "one of a kind" and described her as "rare light in this world" on Instagram. "My heart is broken for her family, her loved ones, and everyone who adored her, both here in Canada and around the world," the Canadian singer said. "If you're grieving this loss, you're not alone. We're all holding a piece of this sadness together. Rest easy, Catherine. Thank you for everything."

Michael Chiklis

"Precious few people in this world are universally loved and admired. Catherine O'Hara was not only one of those few... she deserved it. Rest In Eternal Peace," Michael Chiklis wrote on X.

Michael Keaton

O'Hara was Michael Keaton's "pretend wife," "pretend nemesis" and "real life, true friend." "This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her. Thinking about Beau as well," he continued on Instagram.

Michael McKean

Michael McKean, who starred in A Might Wind with O'Hara, wrote in a post on X, "Only one Catherine O'Hara, and now none. Heartbreaking."

Neil Patrick Harris

O'Hara's Series of Unfortunate Events costar Neil Patrick Harris shared grief over the mom-of-two's death on Instagram. "I'm stunned and so sad. Catherine O'Hara was truly one of the greats. Classy, kind, warm, and hilarious. A singular talent," he captioned the post alongside a snap from the set of the show. "May she rest in peace."

Olivia Munn

"Absolutely heartbreaking. She was the kindest person in our business," Olivia Munn said of O'Hara.

Pedro Pascal

After O'Hara's death, The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal shared a photo of himself and O'Hara on the set of the show to honor the "one and ONLY." "Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful.There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always.Always ♥️," he added in the caption.

Richard E. Grant

Remembering his "great friend," Richard E. Grant said O'Hara's death is an "incalculable loss." "We played a couple in PENELOPE (2006)& instantly bonded. She & her husband Bo were the first people we called when we were in LA, stayed with us in the Cotswolds shared dinners in London & never stopped yakking & laughing. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew & Luke. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔❤️❤️❤️❤️," he continued.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson called O'Hara "a woman who was authentic and truthful in all she did" in a tribute on Instagram. She added, "You saw it in her work, if you knew her you saw it in her life, and you saw it in her family. Bo, Luke and Matthew, our deepest sympathies. May Catherine rest in peace. May her memory be eternal."

Ron Howard

"This is shattering news.What a wonderful person, artist and collaborator. I was lucky enough to direct, produce and act in projects with her and she was simply growing more brilliant with each year. My heart goes out to Bo & family. #RIPCatherineO'Hara," Ron Howard mourned on X.

Sandra Bernhard

Sandra Bernhard called O'Hara's death a "terrible loss," adding, "she was a class act nuanced humble a total natural she brought buckets of joy to this old planet she will be deeply missed she was an inspiration to anyone who fancies themselves humorous a masterclass every time she stepped in front of a camera."

Sarah Levy

Dan's sister, Sarah Levy, also paid tribute to O'Hara on Instagram. "This one cuts deep. What an honour it has been to know and work with and love Catherine O'Hara," Sarah said of Catherine. "Cheers to all that you brought to this world — you will be so, so missed."

Seth Rogen

Another The Studio costar of Catherine, Seth Rogen admitted he really does not know what to say after learning about her passing. He added, "I told O'Hara when I first met her I thought she was the funniest person I'd ever had the pleasure of watching on screen. Home Alone was the movie that made me want to make movies. Getting to work with her was a true honorr [sic]. She was hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous… she made me want to make our show good enough to be worthy of her presence in it. This is just devastating. We're all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it."

Shannon Purser

Shannon Purser honored Catherine as "one of the greats and so fearlessly hilarious." "She was a genius," she tweeted.

Sharon Stone

"Nooo my most profound condolences," said Sharon Stone.

Steven Canals

Steven Canals shared a fond memory with Catherine after her death. "During my 1st awards season with Pose I found myself in a lot of rooms with people I never imagined meeting. Telling Catherine O'Hara what an amazing actress she is will always be a highlight of that experience. Forever grateful for the gifts she shared. May she rest peacefully," he tweeted.

Tim Burton

