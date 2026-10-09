Catherine Zeta-Jones Admits She Hasn't Yet Read Michael Douglas' Memoir But Isn't Concerned

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Catherine Zeta-Jones hasn't read her husband Michael Douglas' memoir yet, but she's not worried about what he wrote. "I haven’t read the book," the Terminal actress admitted to E! News. "I just got my copy literally yesterday when it came out," she said.

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Catherine Zeta-Jones Isn't Worried About Michael Douglas' Memoir

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones husband Michael Douglas shared stories from his Hollywood career in his memoir, 'One Helluva Ride.'

The Mask of Zorro star has been busy filming Season 3 of Wednesday and working on her new series, Kill Jackie, which premiered on AMC+ on October 2. While some of Douglas' stories have already made headlines, she isn't concerned about what else the memoir might reveal. "Look, my husband’s colorful, fantastic career—he named the book One Helluva Ride, so you’ve got to hold onto you that when you read it, I’d say," she said. "That’s what I’m going to do when I read my copy anyway," she added. When asked whether any of the stories that had already attracted attention surprised her, the No Reservations actress kept her answer brief. "No," she said.

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The Couple Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas shared two children, Dylan and Carys.

The Entrapment actress and Douglas have been married for 25 years, after meeting in 1998 and tying the knot in November 2000. She expressed her happiness for her husband as he prepared to share his life story. "He’s been writing his book for quite some time, during these last years I’ve been doing Wednesday and Kill Jackie, and I’m just happy for him," she said. "It’s a great legacy," she added. The couple shares two children, Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23.

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Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones discussed the humor and kindness that have helped her marriage to Michael Douglas last.

The Ocean's Twelve actress also reflected on what has kept their relationship strong over the years. "Being kind to each other," she said. The Cocaine Godmother star also highlighted the role humor has played in their marriage. "And we have a very similar, sick, dry sense of humor. Which, in any circumstance that you find yourself in, within 28 years—we were two years together before we go married—you’ve got to find humor in it," she expressed. "It may not be funny at the time, but you got to look back at it and go, 'You gotta laugh at that now, remember when that happened?'" she added.

Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Support Each Other's Careers

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones said Michael Douglas loved seeing how much joy acting brought her.