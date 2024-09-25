Catherine Zeta Jones Strips Down in Honor of Husband Michael Douglas' Birthday
Catherine Zeta-Jones knows how to keep the spark alive after more than two decades of marriage!
On Wednesday, September 25, the Chicago star took to Instagram with a playful birthday tribute to her husband, Michael Douglas, 80.
“In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas!” Zeta-Jones, 55, hilariously captioned a post that had fans buzzing. “This is gift option two, golf balls being option one … of course."
Zeta-Jones shared another touching throwback photo of them captured by their friend in New York.
“Happy Birthday to Michael and to me!!” Zeta-Jones wrote alongside the nostalgic snapshot. “This was us on our birthday 25 years ago! I love you with all my heart.”
For his part, the Ant-Man alum posted a heartfelt message to his “birthday sister,” as he affectionately calls her.
“I love you with all my heart!” Douglas wrote, sharing a black-and-white photo of his wife. “May your new year be the best!”
The couple has endured ups and downs throughout their time together. In 2013, Zeta-Jones revealed through her publicist that they were “taking time apart” after their lavish wedding in 2000.
However, just a month later, the pair announced they were “working things out.”
In 2015, the duo appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, reflecting on their split and reconciliation.
"It can't be a one-way street," Douglas said of their marriage. "But I'm crazy about her. Every couple has difficult times, but when you're in the public eye, it gets more exposed than most."
"We're back stronger than ever," he concluded.
The pair's children Carys Zeta Douglas, 21, and Dylan Douglas, 24, also look up to the stars.
"I'm very, very proud," their son Dylan said in 2023.
"I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen," he added.