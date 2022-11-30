Catherine Zeta-Jones Puts Sexy Toned Legs On Display In Pants-less Look After Spilling Marriage Revelations
One hot mama! Catherine Zeta-Jones nearly broke the internet with a sexy photo of herself flaunting her toned legs in a look that did not require pants.
Stunning in an oversized white button-down and tan blazer, which she complimented with black stilettos, the Wednesday star showed off her sexy legs while posing in front of a wall. "Happy Sunday!!" she captioned the social media upload to Instagram, which garnered more than 70k likes.
Zeta-Jones' fans couldn't get enough of the snap, with one gushing in the comments section, "Legs for days," and another adding, "You are my definition of 'perfect.'"
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES ADMITS BEING MARRIED TO MICHAEL DOUGLAS IS A 'CRAZY THING' AFTER 22 YEARS TOGETHER
Aside from Zeta-Jones making her followers drool over her sizzling snap, she dropped jaws after opening up about what married life is really like during a recent interview.
The Welsh actress, 53, has been married to Michael Douglas for 22 years — and it hasn't always been smooth sailing. "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," she candidly pointed out.
Comically comparing choosing a partner to buying an expensive purse you may ultimately regret purchasing, Zeta-Jones continued, "you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale."
Emphasizing that she loves "being married," the brunette beauty said she finds the concept of a forever union to be wild. "It's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure!" quipped Zeta-Jones.
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SHARES ADORABLE SNAPS HONORING HER & HUBBY MICHAEL DOUGLAS' SHARED BIRTHDAY
The power couple has faced their fair share of hardships throughout their decades-long union, with whispers earlier this year claiming that they have hit a serious rough patch amid Zeta-Jones' career resurgence.
"They are like two ships passing in the night," spilled a source. "Friends fear they are just going through the motions at this point."
And while their 25-year age difference was also rumored to have put added tension on their relationship, Zeta-Jones pointed out in her latest interview that age is just a number. "I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me," she admitted, "I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that's just maths."