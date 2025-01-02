'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Was in 'Impeccable Health' and 'Very Happy' Before Her Sudden Death, Fiancé Lloyd Klein Reveals
Jocelyn "Catwoman" Wildenstein's fiancé, Lloyd Klein, revealed the socialite was doing great before she died at age 84 on Tuesday, December 31.
In a new interview, Klein revealed that the night of her death, they had enjoyed "a nice happy hour," but before "getting ready for the new year," they decided to take a nap.
Klein explained the socialite was suffering from phlebitis — an inflammation of the veins — and "because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain. And we were having a nap and when I wake up, I said, 'Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,' and she was cold and she was dead."
"It's very sad. It's extremely sad," he noted of her passing from a pulmonary embolism. "It's extremely sad to lay down with your other half that I know for 21 years and waiting to celebrate New Year's Eve and to find her cold."
Despite the health complication, Klein insisted Wildenstein — whom he's been with since 2003 — was still doing well physically and mentally.
"We were at the Ritz two days ago. We were having dinner. Before that, we had come for Fashion Week at Chanel," he recalled. "Everything was good, everything was good. We were at the Ritz. We were having parties. She was in great shape. She was in impeccable health."
Klein added that his love was "very happy" and "at the top of her game" when she died.
Wildenstein was well known for dramatic physical transformation and apparent plastic surgeries, which began in the '70s while she was married to ex-husband Alec Wildenstein.
"She was crazy. I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture," Alec once told Vanity Fair of her affinity for going under the knife. "Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen."
However, Jocelyn has often denied being addicted to plastic surgery and claimed her feline look is just hereditary.
"If I show you pictures of my grandmother, what you see is these eyes — cat eyes — and high cheekbones," she reasoned.
In a November interview with The Sun, she insisted, "I haven't had plastic surgery, I am scared of what can happen and I don't like to have something heavy, sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible."
People spoke to Klein.