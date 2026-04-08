'Cautious' Meghan Markle 'Doesn't Want to Pursue' Writing Her Own Memoir Despite 'Hugely Lucrative' Opportunity, Source Claims
April 8 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Will Meghan Markle be following in her husband's footsteps by writing a tell-all memoir?
According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, has received multiple offers to pen a book, and she would be paid a pretty penny if she accepted a deal.
Meghan Markle Isn't Interested in Publishing a Tell-All
However, a source told Us Weekly a book “is not something she wants to pursue" despite there being a big demand for stories about the royal family.
“Those are the types of projects they don’t want to do," the insider went on, adding a memoir is “the one area where Meghan has a lot of financial clout."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved to the U.S. in 2020
"It would be hugely lucrative for her,” the source said, adding her book could be an even bigger hit than her husband Prince Harry's 2023 tell-all, Spare.
Despite Harry, 41, and the Suits star stepping back from The Firm in 2020 and subsequently moving their family to a $14 million Montecito, Calif., abode, the couple is still watching their every step around the royal family.
“Meghan and Harry are cautious about everything they do and say in order to uphold the standards of the monarchy,” the insider dished.
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The Sussexes Partied With Kris Jenner at Her 70th Birthday Last Year
“They do the best they can not to upset the royals,” the source revealed. “Everyone who goes into business with them knows there are confines, but it hurts the creativity of the project. They are adamant about having creative control and final edit… and what they can’t say limits things.”
This move was apparent when the Sussexes attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday blowout bash in November 2025 and requested the removal of certain photos from Kim Kardashian's Instagram page.
The Invictus Games founder and the former actress went to the lavish party held at Jeff Bezos' $175 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., where the two schmoozed with a plethora of celebrities.
While it was initially reported Harry and Meghan didn't give their consent at the time for the snaps to be shared, Kardashian, 45, claimed earlier this year that her family "was told that it was totally cool to post."
"Then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day [in the U.K.], and they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down," the reality star previously told sister Khloé Kardashian on her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. "And then I think they realized like, 'Ugh, this was so silly.'"
"We’re all communicating about like what we’re going to post," she went on. "We’re never ones to post without permission. That's not who we are."