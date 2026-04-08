'Cautious' Meghan Markle 'Doesn't Want to Pursue' Writing Her Own Memoir Despite 'Hugely Lucrative' Opportunity, Source Claims

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Will Meghan Markle be following in her husband's footsteps by writing a tell-all memoir? According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, has received multiple offers to pen a book, and she would be paid a pretty penny if she accepted a deal.

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Meghan Markle Isn't Interested in Publishing a Tell-All

Source: MEGA The Sussexes left the royal family in 2020.

However, a source told Us Weekly a book “is not something she wants to pursue" despite there being a big demand for stories about the royal family. “Those are the types of projects they don’t want to do," the insider went on, adding a memoir is “the one area where Meghan has a lot of financial clout."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved to the U.S. in 2020

Source: MEGA Prince Harry dropped his memoir, 'Spare,' in 2023.

"It would be hugely lucrative for her,” the source said, adding her book could be an even bigger hit than her husband Prince Harry's 2023 tell-all, Spare. Despite Harry, 41, and the Suits star stepping back from The Firm in 2020 and subsequently moving their family to a $14 million Montecito, Calif., abode, the couple is still watching their every step around the royal family. “Meghan and Harry are cautious about everything they do and say in order to uphold the standards of the monarchy,” the insider dished.

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The Sussexes Partied With Kris Jenner at Her 70th Birthday Last Year

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner invited Meghan and Markle to her 70th birthday bash last year.

“They do the best they can not to upset the royals,” the source revealed. “Everyone who goes into business with them knows there are confines, but it hurts the creativity of the project. They are adamant about having creative control and final edit… and what they can’t say limits things.” This move was apparent when the Sussexes attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday blowout bash in November 2025 and requested the removal of certain photos from Kim Kardashian's Instagram page. The Invictus Games founder and the former actress went to the lavish party held at Jeff Bezos' $175 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., where the two schmoozed with a plethora of celebrities.

Source: @Khloekardashian/YouTube Kim and Khloé Kardashian discussed earlier this year why party photos of the Sussexes were deleted.