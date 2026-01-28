Kim Kardashian Defends 'Innocent' Meghan Markle as Reality Star Finally Reveals Why She Deleted Viral Party Photo
Jan. 28 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian finally responded to taking down Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's photo from Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash in November 2025.
Kris Jenner and Meghan Markle Have Been Friends for a While
“It was really innocent, which is so crazy,” Kim noted on the January 28 episode of sister Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”
“We took a photo. And then I think, we were all going through them. We’re all, you know, communicating about what we’re going to post. We’re never ones to post without permission. It’s not who we are," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on.
The Sussexes Were Concerned About Remembrance Day
“We have the craziest, funnest photos from that night, you know? But we were posting just like fun photos,” the reality TV personality continued as Khloé, 41, stated that the Instagram snapshots were "respectful" and “dignified.”
"Totally. We were told that it was totally cool to post,” Kim interjected, adding that Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, quickly recalled that it was Remembrance Day and didn't want their faces seen online.
Remembrance Day, a holiday celebrated in the United Kingdom every November 11, honors military personnel. It is the British equivalent to Veterans Day in the U.S.
At the birthday party, Harry donned a red poppy pin on his lapel to commemorate the fallen veterans, while the Suits actress opted not to wear a brooch.
Prince Harry Wore a Red Poppy Pin at Kris Jenner's Bash
Kim went on: “And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day and they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, ‘Ah, this was so silly.’”
The Good American co-designer also revealed that the Sussexes attended a gala for the nonprofit organization Baby2Baby just before heading to Kris' party last year.
“Well, it’s like a charity event, so that was fine,” Kim clarified of the gala photos circulating. “But maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor. Whatever, so we took them down to respect Remembrance Day. You just gotta laugh at the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up. If everyone is taking it the wrong way, lean in.”
“It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be,” the All's Fair actress added.