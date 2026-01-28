Kim Kardashian Defends 'Innocent' Meghan Markle as Reality Star Finally Reveals Why She Deleted Viral Party Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner and Meghan Markle Have Been Friends for a While

Source: @khloekardashian/YouTube The SKIMS founder discussed why she had to erase a photo of the royals from mom Kris Jenner's birthday last year.

“It was really innocent, which is so crazy,” Kim noted on the January 28 episode of sister Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.” “We took a photo. And then I think, we were all going through them. We’re all, you know, communicating about what we’re going to post. We’re never ones to post without permission. It’s not who we are," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes Were Concerned About Remembrance Day

Source: MEGA 'It was really innocent, which is so crazy,' Kim Kardashian explained.

“We have the craziest, funnest photos from that night, you know? But we were posting just like fun photos,” the reality TV personality continued as Khloé, 41, stated that the Instagram snapshots were "respectful" and “dignified.” "Totally. We were told that it was totally cool to post,” Kim interjected, adding that Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, quickly recalled that it was Remembrance Day and didn't want their faces seen online. Remembrance Day, a holiday celebrated in the United Kingdom every November 11, honors military personnel. It is the British equivalent to Veterans Day in the U.S. At the birthday party, Harry donned a red poppy pin on his lapel to commemorate the fallen veterans, while the Suits actress opted not to wear a brooch.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Wore a Red Poppy Pin at Kris Jenner's Bash

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted the photos erased because it was Remembrance Day in the U.K.

Kim went on: “And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day and they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, ‘Ah, this was so silly.’”

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner have been friends for years.