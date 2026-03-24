'No One Wants to Be Seen With Them': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Getting Snubbed by Montecito Neighbors
March 24 2026, Published 7:16 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be living in one of California’s most exclusive neighborhoods — but according to insiders, the couple has been facing a chilly reception from their neighbors in Montecito, Calif.
“They are avoiding them,” a source spilled to an outlet. “No one wants to be seen with them.”
Apparently, the tension didn’t happen overnight, as other sources claim the frosty dynamic has been building for years, with some locals quietly forming strong opinions about the royal pair.
“It’s not hate,” another insider explained. “It’s just a growing awareness that they’re takers with zero self-awareness. Everyone’s exhausted by them.”
Still, not everyone agrees with that narrative. A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pushed back on the claims, insisting the couple has had a much more positive experience in the area.
“They have a great relationship with their neighbors and love their community,” they argued.
As OK! previously reported, Meghan and Harry purchased their $14.65 million Montecito mansion back in 2020 after stepping away from royal duties and relocating to California.
At the time, a spokesperson emphasized their desire for privacy and a fresh start.
“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them for a family,” the spokesperson told Vogue.
The latest claims about their neighborhood standing come just weeks after another shift in Meghan’s professional life.
Her lifestyle brand, As Ever, is no longer backed by Netflix. An industry source said it didn’t "make sense" for the partnership to continue after the streaming giant reportedly canceled her series after two seasons.
- Not Our Crown Jewel: Meghan Markle Slammed by Montecito Neighbor Labeling Ex-Actress 'Not an Asset' to Ritzy Enclave
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- Meghan Markle's Montecito Neighbor Slams Her 'Distant' Behavior: She 'Doesn't Play the Community Game'
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While the split is said to have been “mutual,” another report claimed Meghan feels “relieved” to now have “complete control” of her brand, especially after concerns it was being “held back” by the company.
However, critics weren’t convinced.
Responding to an X post questioning the situation, one user wrote, "Of course she is. She’s also really showing her narcissism here too, claiming it’s her idea to protect her very fragile ego."
Another added, "Personally, I don’t believe a single word that comes out of her mouth. She has proven herself time and time again to be an habitual liar. No credibility whatsoever in my opinion. So I think she was dropped by Netflix."
Netflix, for its part, shared a more supportive statement about the split.
"Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life. As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world,” the message read.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for As Ever echoed that sentiment.
"We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own," the rep shared. "We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."
The brand, which launched last year, features fruit spreads, honey and flower sprinkles — all highlighted in her short-lived Netflix series With Love, Meghan.