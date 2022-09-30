Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name
Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30.
"WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23.
"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON."
Followers rapidly flocked to the comment section, as well as their own social media, to share their thoughts on Cannon's penchant for obscure names. "Nick please stop at this point its becoming ridiculous," one Instagram user replied.
"Why Nick Cannon keep naming these kids these bizarre names?" one person on Twitter wrote, with another adding, "RISE MESSIAH??!!! That’s a lot to live up to. What if the kid just wants to be a vet tech or work at Best Buy?"
A second Instagram user dragged the television personality for making the choice to have so many children in the first place.
"Sir, are you not ashamed of yourself? This can't be what your parents made you become," they commented. "When all your shows got canceled they must have said you need to embarrass yourself to get your prosperity back because this ain't it ... Congrats on your innocent baby."
Cannon also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful with Brittany Bell, Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, newborn Legendary with Bre Tiesi and newborn Onyx with Lanisha Cole.
The television host also had son Zen with Alyssa Scott, but the baby passed away following a battle with brain cancer several months after he was born.