Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome Third Child Together, Making Newborn His 10th
Nick Cannon is officially a father-of-10, having welcomed the latest addition to his unconventional family last week.
The Wild 'N Out host revealed on Friday, September 30, via Instagram that Brittany Bell gave birth to their third child together on September 23. "Another Blessing!!!" he gushed alongside a montage of moments from the couple's party celebrating their baby's arrival.
Acknowledging that this was "Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed” — as it consisted of “48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger" — the coparents were finally able to welcome their "10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON," to the world.
"For our third child she told me [Brittany] didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!" he penned in his lengthy post. "I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay!"
Cannon thanked Bell, "for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!" before saying she has been his "rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey."
The rapper also gushed over how blessed he is for his family that consists of six baby mamas. "All I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable," continued his post. "But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need."
Rise Messiah's older siblings from Bell consist of 5-year-old brother Golden and 1-year-old sister Powerful.
Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with Mariah Carey, as well as 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. (De La Rosa announced in June that she is pregnant again.)
In addition, Cannon welcomed his and Bre Tiesi's son, Legendary, over the summer and his child with Lanisha Cole, Onyx, earlier this month.
Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed baby boy Zen in June 2021, the same month Zion and Zillion were born, but their youngster heartbreakingly died in December of that year after battling brain cancer.
Despite receiving backlash over the years for his ever-growing family, he and several of his baby mamas have defended the relationships they have.